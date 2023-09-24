Sunday EPL Review: Chelsea stunned, Tottenham hold Arsenal to a draw,while Liverpool earn three points

The English Premier League round of six games played today was filled with action and surprises. Four games went down this afternoon with Brighton and Liverpool earning three points at home.

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham.

Liverpool demolished West Ham at Anfield this afternoon with a 3-1 convincing victory. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota were in Liverpool score sheet while Jerod Bowen scored the Hammers ‘ only goal. Liverpool remained just behind City with 2 points adrift.

Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa

Chelsea were defeated at home by Villa following Gusto’s red card. Ollie Watkins’s goal made the difference between both sides. Chelsea’s only win this season came from the newly promoted side Luton Town and are below the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 at the Emirates by Tottenham during the North London Derby. Saka and Christian Romero’s own goals were Arsenal’s goals while Heung Min Son’s double aided the Spurs in earning a point at the Emirates.

Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth

Solanke took advantage of Brighton’s goalkeepers’ blunder to set Bournemouth ahead in the game. Mitoma hit a brace and an own goal helped Brighton to a 3-1 full-time victory.

Brighton with 15 points are behind Liverpool at the third spot. Tottenham and Arsenal stay in the 4th and 5th spots respectively.

