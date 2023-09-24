Venita Evicted From Bbnaija All Stars Show

BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, has been evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday.

This was announced by the reality show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show on Sunday night.

Recall that Pere, Venita, Adekunle, Soma and Angel were nominated for possible evictions while the reining Head of House, Ilebaye, and three others including Cross, CeeC and Mercy are already safe and qualified for the grand finale of the show.

The Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show will climax on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

