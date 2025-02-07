TUC Plans Mass Protests Over Proposed Highway Tolling

The Trade Union Congress has closed rank with the Nigeria Labour Congress in ventilating strong opposition to the government’s proposed hikes in electricity tariffs, tolls on selected highways, and telecom tariffs.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, made these concerns known during a press conference in Abuja following a meeting of the National Administrative Council of the Union.

He also called on the government to urgently address the challenges associated with the devaluation of the Naira and its negative impact on the exchange rate.

Osifo maintained that the government must heed the concerns raised by Labour to avoid widespread industrial unrest.

A communique from the NAC meeting condemned the proposed introduction of toll gates on selected federal roads.

“While we acknowledge that tolling is a globally recognised method of generating revenue for road maintenance, it is unacceptable to impose tolls on roads that are unpaved, dilapidated, and riddled with potholes. Our highways are death traps unsafe, abandoned, and filled with potholes. Rather than fulfilling its responsibility to fix and maintain these roads, the government is resorting to shameless extortion,” the communique read.

The TUC demanded that roads earmarked for tolling must first be repaired to international standards before any discussions about tolling could take place.

It would be recalled that an earlier meeting between the Federal Government and the NLC on February 3, 2025, resulted in a Memorandum of Agreement, leading the Labour centre to suspend its planned nationwide protest over a 50% increase in telecom tariffs for two weeks.

The proposed telecom tariff hikes include an increase from N12 to N18 per minute for calls, N4 to N6 per SMS, and N300 to N400 per gigabyte of data. Additionally, the government is considering a 66% electricity tariff hike.

Although the government recently denied plans for a 65% increase in electricity tariffs, the TUC expressed alarm over even considering such a hike, given the severe hardship already caused by previous increases.

Osifo stated, “This proposed increase is not only ill-timed but also a deliberate act of economic oppression against Nigerians, who are already struggling under unbearable economic conditions.”

He noted that the promised improvements in service quality following previous tariff hikes had not materialized for most consumers, who continue to endure poor electricity supply.

The TUC also attributed the escalating prices and inflation to the continuous devaluation of the Naira. Osifo referenced a statement made by the TUC in February 2024, where the union warned that the excessive devaluation of the Naira was the root cause of rising inflation and increasing prices.

He further cautioned that if the government did not review its policies to ease the economic burden on citizens, the TUC would mobilize mass protests.

“If the administration insists on implementing these policies, the TUC will have no choice but to mobilise the working class, civil society, and the oppressed masses for a nationwide action. This level of exploitation is unacceptable. A stitch in time saves nine,” Osifo warned.