Emir of Daura Blames Insecurity on Poor Upbringing

The Emir of Daura, Faruq Umar-Faruq, has attributed the rising insecurity in Nigeria to poor upbringing and other factors.

He made this statement on Thursday during a courtesy visit to his palace by the new Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant in Katsina State, Aminu Datti.

The Emir emphasized the critical role of security in the state and the country, urging all stakeholders to work together to address the growing insecurity.

He advised the NSCDC to adopt more effective strategies, show greater dedication, and enhance collaboration to tackle the challenges.

Welcoming Mr. Datti to Katsina, the Emir wished him success in his new role and prayed for divine guidance.

Earlier, the NSCDC commandant explained that his visit was to formally introduce himself to the Emir, pay homage, and seek guidance and blessings for his new assignment.

He highlighted the importance of traditional institutions in maintaining law and order and called for stronger collaboration between the NSCDC and the Emirate.

Mr. Datti assured the Emir of his commitment to repositioning the NSCDC for better performance and pledged to work closely with the Emirate to improve security in the state.

He also expressed readiness to receive advice and support from the Emir and the traditional council to enhance the agency’s service to the people.

