Truth Behind the Glamour: Nigerian Actors Can’t Afford Luxury Lifestyles on Acting Fees Alone -Manuel

Speaking candidly on TVC’s Your View, Manuel addressed the growing trend of actors showcasing lavish lifestyles on social media. According to him, many of these displays sprawling mansions and expensive cars are a “facade” and often unsustainable through acting income alone.

“The actors you see flaunting Range Rovers and mansions in places like Ikoyi are, in many cases, living a false life,” he stated. “No actor in Nigeria could genuinely say they bought a Range Rover from acting fees alone.”

Manuel highlighted the importance of staying grounded and true to oneself in an industry filled with external pressures. He shared that he values humility and chooses to live within his means, rejecting the need to maintain a high-profile, extravagant lifestyle.