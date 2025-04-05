Trump’s Tariffs Versus Worse than Tariffs

Why the Stupid Tariffs of Trump Garnered Stronger Reactions than the Worse than Tariff Choices? In one phrase ‘humans are largely prostitute minded’ and Trump knows it and proving it, but can we evolve? Tariffs are about wealth, but character and health are much more valuable than wealth. The atheists and weak believers will laugh at me for valuing character, but rich Steve Jobs learned the hard way how wealth has limitations on attaining health. From the 2016 Access Hollywood tapes, Trump talked about the power of money on some women, not all women.

The world wrongly reacted to that by rejecting ‘truth’, so he won. His first term he used the power of money to corrupt Europe, Canada, and others on the Iran deal as an example. Canada further wrongly collaborated with him against China by arresting a CEO. The world was submitting to d[oer of]evil with actions, while murmuring and under resisting with words. The prostitute minded Americans enjoyed a temporary boost, but COVID became a hard rescue for world sins, submitting to Trump? The biggest crime of Trump in his first term is arguably how he pursued Julian Assange, corrupting multiple countries, while Australia and the world barely spoke out.

Biden was just a different d[oer of]evil, and worsened when Hamas wrongly over-reacted. Feel free to differ, but every sane person who honestly looks at your past will agree that a measurable reaction is among the most difficult tests humans face. Need I say Israel and Biden likely failed on measurable reactions too? Or did voters react rightly in voting Trump largely for money, said the greedy Americans; or for illusory peace, said the cowards: ‘to avoid World War 3’? Well, how many terrible choices Trump made before the Tariffs and how people reacted?

Trump truly understands what the people want to hear, so he said things, but people cannot listen (deaf), nor watch (mentally blind). Smaller devils like Obama and the democrats paved the way for the big devil? Trump 2016: ‘I love Assange’, so all truth lovers said, finally our savior is here. Well, he at least said it, while ms. Clinton was criticising Assange and cheating elections against Bernie Sanders. We all know the democrats did many forms of censorships in the name of fighting ‘hate’, including censoring Trump. Where were the European leaders+ in condemning such censorship?

Europe is also involved in some forms of censorship. So in 2024, Trump ran as the ‘anti-censorship’ candidate, While the top democrats were trying to justify censorship of even Americans. The blind voters were not reminded how Trump’s actions are closer to pro-censorship. Both parties followed the money+ of Israel and were against protesting students? Was it Kamala Harris or Trump who promised to revoke green cards and try to deport people over speech? I mean voters must understand certain things will never be explicitly promised, good or bad. My pathetic Arab cousins wanted explicit promise from Kamala and said ten and eight are equal? I thought Allah is about an atom’s weight, but ‘deaf, dumb, and blind’ is not just about faith, faith, faith. Ch. 67 ‘If you did use your mind and other faculties’, your test may have been easier today? Genocide Joe vs Super Genocide Trump are equal? ‘Kamala should openly criticise Biden, but none of your Arab ministers dare do such in your countries’?

As even some Jewish students of Columbia university are risking their lives and livelihoods for Arabs+, Saudi Arabia is pledging 500 billion dollars to help Trump satisfy the greedy Americans. If Allah is all about words and pandering to the richest countries, then do I need a new God who is willing to uplift my character, my health, my knowledge, my wealth? Well, I love the happiness God gives me and even the health boost I get, but freeing the oppressed and helping the poor sincerely are wiped out from the Quhr-aahn or just the hearts (minds) of how many Muslims? The Lord of conscience said we should go up to Saudi Arabia to help the poor or rich, but ch.103 and 91 said ‘we should exhort each other to truth’ even before and after good or questionable deeds like pilgrimage? How long is the bridge of patience after I speak the truth, or will I rise despite Trump, or will Trump last even the four years? Third term possibilities include starting world war 3 and declaring emergencies. I have seen the light bigger than what Marcus Garvey and MLK saw, so may wealth never corrupt me, nor fear of weapons, especially after reading ch.17.

The percentage of Americans that are disappointed with Trump before the Tariffs is estimated at low points, but known through the Wisconsin’s election. What is the percentage of Arabs that are disappointed with Trump by now, but financial pledges are kept, they are buying weapons, selling oil, etc. I know America will bluff, claiming they no longer need Arab oil, but the warships are evidence of need or to attack Iran for free oil or for Israel? If France can say ‘pause on investing in u.s’ due to tariffs (wealth), not deporting people over speech… Morality may never make Saudi+ to act and the Tariffs barely affect them, because they hardly manufacture. It happens to be a Friday, how many of you Arabs and other Muslims are reciting ch.18 to be saved from ‘Dajjal’? Do you have a prayer to save you from Trump, Israel, or ch.18 will do? I trust in ch.103 more than ch.18, your so-called five pillars of Islam, etc.

Once you learn the process, then you will know ‘exhort each other to truth’ includes advice, but has levels of actions. This is why the contest I called for: ‘million to billion dollar interpretation contest…’ is highly important. We will be able to make better Arabs+, because the Arabs either do not understand that chapter or just blatantly disrespect and misled the blacks+ in the name of Islam. This contest may literally revive ‘a new Islam’ based on conscience and the quhr-aahn, not your questionable hadiths and weak interpretations. Do not dismiss me, bring your best ones to the contest and we contrast. Would you like million white girls+ to learn the truth, become better Muslims than you are and start to confront you with verses of wisdom that concur with the best of democracy?

The Tariffs were also promised with what every reasonable mind may agree with: ‘reciprocal — we will charge them only what they charge us’. Again, deceptive Trump now wants to charge even birds (penguins) , or accusing them of taking u.s jobs away? After winning, When he vaguely said 25% on all goods, I asked if every country is charging 25% to the u.s. Well words and actions are different, especially when dealing with the phony. Now he said, ‘poor Gambia is charging u.s 10% tariffs’?

Again, Gambians are sadly reacting to this tariff more than the censor based self ‘deportation’ of Momodou Taal and other deportations that will likely come in worse ways than his first term. The Gambia hardly produces anything, so the tariffs are less likely to impact us directly. Again, even the words of Trump and the media are sometimes not detailed enough. Is it an additional ten percent or was it zero? To be fair with Trump, the Gambia charges a lot more than ten percent, to many goods coming in, not just from the U.S. My point is Trump is yet to wrong the Gambia through tariffs, but Trump and his predecessors wronged the Gambia in many ways, including how they imposed many questionable financial systems, fooled our president Jawara to fight even hemp, and other pressures.

If u.s is producing enough for itself and even selling poor Gambia chicken, which Gambia may not tax now, argued as food or a need, then should the Gambia+ impose tax on even food from u.s? Better than tariffs is trying to produce all our needs and trade only on wants, including food. I mean every country should try to produce a lot more food, then if the Gambia cannot grow blueberries or the u.s ones taste better or are more nutritious, then measurably import.

I do not consider Trump all evil, at least mentally. Trump understands the importance of manufacturing and jobs, so do not only argue if tariffs will bring that back to the u.s, but ask if your African+ presidents understand such with efforts. Trump understands legalising hemp will make America billions, and now he is selling hemp to the folks of Barrow, Faye, Tinubu, MBS, etc. While Barrow+ fear stupid and fearful Gambians, but brags about his ‘fearless’ attempt to challenge Jammeh and now indifferently rule against the poor, and blaming victims like many capitalists do.

Trump understands how to bait rich folks, from tax breaks to laws… I am yet to hear Adama Barrow+ said, ‘my priority includes manufacturing, manufacturing, manufacturing; instead Barrow is arrogant in illusions and saying he wants: ‘infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure’ through loans against our children? The cost of a few kilometers of tar-road can dig enough boreholes, make us drought resistant and give us year round farming. I am yet to hear Barrow+ said, so and so products are needed, we welcome manufacturers with tax breaks until you break even, we will upgrade our labor laws and allow you to camera record employees and fire those who come late intolerably in a month, absents, etc.

Please don’t tell me they should come beg or bribe you, but Trump can openly call with incentives? You were not the only one who was brave enough to face Yahyah Jammeh and you did not do it solely for Gambians, but it included your interest. It cannot be right for Biden to say: ‘I rescued you from Trump, none of my choices should be questioned’; so it cannot be right for Barrow to assume his significant part in getting rid of Jammeh is bigger than others combined efforts or puts him above questioning his choices. Reminding us ‘one favor’ God did for us through you, or you begged us to give you, until when? Humbly listen to us, not just your questionable advisors and the ass lickers.

We heard Japan and even Taiwan are learning how to cooperate with China, because wealth is now involved, not the other moral wrongs. Cowardly Saudi+ may or may not know world war 3 may start through Iran-u.s, or at least a terrible destabilising of that region, in worse than Gaza, if they under resist America, especially under Trump. Africans are the parents of humankind, but they tend to be neither best nor worst on many things.

The world should not operate on power, but on reasonable choice. Stop some of your religious illusions of supremacy and take conscience as the only way to possibly satisfy God. So make only reasonable demands and be ready to stop all trade for months… If the demands are reasonable, there may not be the need to totally block trade… If the Gazans can survive for months, then what can we do to make Americans+ wake up and scold Trump? I know poor Gambia needs oil more than the u.s, but certain sacrifices can be bigger than Ramadan, because sacrifice existed, even rarely, before the Quhr-aahn was revealed. Barrow and MBS+ are in sweet prisons (state houses), and they fear Trump or see conscientious sacrifice as a terrible gamble. Well, Trump does not know much, except power… I am fairly certain that the Gambia buys from u.s more than we sell to the U.S. However, u.s ‘taught’ me and many Gambians what is one form of hard work, but our gratitude is pressuring Gambians to work harder, not stay or say thank you u.s. The u.s offers us the internet and how many countries have an intranet as back up?

Trump is yet to acknowledge how u.s benefits from dollar reserves, but threatening ‘no divorce or sanctions’ if you dare ditch the dollar? I believe in other forms of reserves, it does not have to be currency. Again, u.s fooled the world long ago, but systems can be way beyond capitalism and socialism. When the actions or even words of one person can cost the world or u.s trillions of dollars, then ‘hard work’ is not as many of us think, including the ‘hard work’ u.s taught me. There are different levels and systems of measuring hard work.

We heard the tariffs were coming on the 2nd of April and some took it more seriously than others. Coincidentally, storms are costing billions from hard workers than stock losing. The trillions of dollars in u.s debt and trade deficits are very complex. The billions in disaster relief in and outside u.s contribute to that debt. When the storms hit, that is not a ‘ liberation moment or day.’ The wars or so called endless bases for ‘world security’ contribute to that debt. It is not true that the world or Europe is enjoying a ‘free ride’ on security. When countless countries are spending billions, often buying from profitable u.s companies, then what is ‘ free loading’ or under-paying according to who set the agreements you inherited beyond capitalism? Like businesses sometimes overlook certain things, systems can miss very crucial things. Since western governments have certain tools, they tend to patch, trade blames, give excuses, and give false hope to the largely gullible public.

Once you buy their systems, get a masters degree or beyond, many thereafter focus on only how to get-by, not questioning enough. Capitalism killed many systems and calls them ‘failures’, not that I am defending those systems. Capitalism itselfs repeatedly failed and called them depressions and recessions, then the bailouts can be robbery wars or debt against our children. Also the number of capitalist countries that fail matter, not just the ones that resurface after failures. Now that the populace are increasingly against war, no sane one will run as a pro-war candidate. Again, Trump’s record and attempts are not anywhere close to being anti-war, unless you are one-eyed on Russia. Trump is a bully in every sense of the word. He bullied his way to the top of the party and strongly believes bullying works, but tends to choose his victims. We have seen the language he used with Panama and Greenland, but yet to say military options are on the table to take Canada. You can argue race, but Canada is bigger than the u.s landwise, so it won’t be easy to conquer; secondly, Canada is in some way part of the UK.

It is very dangerous for top analysts to claim so and so won’t happen. The sad nature of people, especially the military is they comply even to non-conscientious commands. If Trump commands a takeover of Panama, within 48 hours, he will find a commander ready to do it. Congress and the courts can do very little, especially within a month. Panama can legally invite Russia or China, but will they respond and what will that lead to? My point is we have a deranged person in power, who may have a good clue how money can influence a big chunk of human beings, but he does not understand human reactions are very hard to predict, especially when on the edge or enlightened enough.

He believes his security will not let him down, but when wars start, civil war can also erupt in the u.s and he risks being assassinated. The u.s and the world repeatedly misread Trump. For example, the pardoning of January 06 culprits may very well be to signal and embolden folks to carry out his orders and promise them pre-emptive pardons, and use that as evidence. So far I am yet to hear anyone see it that way. Also calling tariffs ‘tax on everyone’ is not smart. From effects perspective, it is just a tax against the poor. Many millionaires will barely feel it and some billionaires may further rob the people. Ignore the amounts and see it from a percentage point of view. About $7000 increase per year is nothing to many millionaires, but what percentage of increase does it translate to those making under $50,000 per year? So if you stubbornly say against all Americans, then add especially to the poor.

Rather than tackling the inflation, he is saying take more inflation with certainty, and gamble jobs coming back by when, then higher pay by how much? Then be the worst of Americans and be indifferent if poor countries cannot buy u.s products? There is time to calculate, but also what ten percent pay raise versus 25% hike in expenditure, and the world to buy somewhere else or make their own? Also what percentage of Americans are jobless, or will prefer the manufacturing jobs? Well, some of the poor are guilty beyond voting, but through mindsets. What is the relationship between cruelty and indifference in history, or what is the shift from racial superiority to national superiority with indifference? Well, it has to start with false accusations. The world is taking advantage of you that is why homes, cars, or xyz are expensive? No! Capitalism choose to over-commercialise even needs, so no top politician or journalist is asking why home ownership in China is higher than the u.s?

The remedy is in regulations and terrible Nixon proved it if you read enough history or lucky to research it. Like Trump, Nixon was not hundred percent evil, so give the ‘devil his due’ on credits and blames+. Trump seems to be worse than Nixon to the poor, so he hates reasonable regulations of essential goods. Where goods see 10% tariff, some business folks will add 20%, and mainstream media or democrats+ will over blame Trump, who is certainly not innocent. They had the chance to fix America long before Trump and after his first term. They choose to fight good folks like my very self. Similar to the military, bullied politicians tend to comply, so impeaching Trump to oust him is almost impossible, even if he vividly disrespects the constitution and laws. I will not protest on the streets, except with guns, body cameras, and on very limited issues. So the old thinking of politicians calling you to protest should die, because percentage matters and age matters. Protests have a very low success ratio and our age may offer better than physical protests, depending on the issues. You need evidence, so they hate culture of cameras in Florida+ ; you need to sensitize the public and democrats set the bad precedent of censoring social media.

Me and you should buy enough seeds to garden or partner with others; advise countries to dig enough boreholes because food production should go up even without possible world war 3. Although I want to live, I am almost indifferent if I have to fight with bare hands. We seriously need God to do a lot more, even though the mess is largely man-made. Some of us are truly repentant and making efforts with risk. I lost a lot of financial opportunities to u.s since the days of Obama, including how they hated me for fighting for cannabis legalization. Now, I am still not at great peace with my blood family in Africa, because humankind sadly chooses fear, greed, and arrogance. Personal rights matter, then personal responsibilities can be gauged even under cameras. May God forgive me, protect me, guide me and bless me. May God bless us a lot more through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.