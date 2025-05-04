Trump’s AI Pope Photo Causes Stir, Breaks Silence on Third Term Plans

Former U.S. President Donald Trump drew backlash after posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope.

Catholic leaders and international figures condemned the act as deeply disrespectful, especially following the recent death of Pope Francis on April 21.

The digitally altered image, shared on official White House social media accounts on Friday night (May 2), showed Trump in full papal attire, including a white cassock, pointed mitre, and a large cross around his neck.

The image, which shows him holding up one finger with a solemn expression, was posted just days before the Vatican begins a conclave to select the next Pope.

The New York State Catholic Conference, which represents bishops across the state, was quick to respond via X (formerly Twitter):

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us.”

In Rome, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi joined in the condemnation:

“This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions, and shows that the leader of the right-wing world enjoys clowning around,” Renzi wrote in Italian on X.

When asked about the post during a press briefing, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni declined to comment, as preparations for the conclave continued.

Despite the controversy, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president:

“President Trump flew to Italy to pay his respects to Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty.”

Earlier in the week, Trump had joked to reporters: “I’d like to be Pope.”

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump also addressed speculation about seeking a third presidential term, which is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment.

“I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important,” Trump told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“So many people want me to do it… but this is not something I’m looking to do.”

Notably, the existence of “Trump 2028” merchandise sold by his company fueled rumors of a potential bid. However, Trump acknowledged this, saying:

“There are many people selling the 2028 hat. But it’s not something I’m pursuing.”

Trump’s interview also drew criticism for comments on constitutional due process, tariffs, and immigration policy. When asked whether his mass deportation plans violate the Fifth Amendment, Trump said:

“I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know.”

He also defended his tariff strategy, stating:

“This is a transition period… They don’t need 30 dolls. They can have three.”

On immigration, Trump declared the U.S. border to be the “most secure we’ve ever had” but refused to lift the state of emergency declared on his first day in office, saying:

“It’s an overall emergency on immigration.”