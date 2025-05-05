Bees Sting Man Utd as Chelsea Down Liverpool

Super Sunday as Giants Manchester United and Liverpool Suffer Defeats on Premier League Matchday 35.

It was a dramatic Sunday in the Premier League as both Manchester United and Liverpool fell to defeat.

Manchester United lost 4-3 in a thriller against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium, while Chelsea capitalized on Liverpool’s complacency—following their league title win last week—to secure a crucial 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

At Brentford, United took an early lead through Mason Mount but quickly unraveled. An own goal from Luke Shaw leveled the match, and Brentford struck twice more in quick succession in the 72nd and 74th minutes to make it 4-1. Despite late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo in the closing stages, United’s comeback fell short, and Brentford held on for the win.

Meanwhile, in London, Chelsea, desperate to secure Champions League football next season, seized the moment. Enzo Fernández opened the scoring with a superb strike in the first half. Early in the second half, an own goal by Quansah doubled Chelsea’s lead. Although Virgil van Dijk pulled one back for Liverpool with five minutes left, Cole Palmer sealed the win from the penalty spot to give Chelsea a well-earned 3-1 victory.

With just a few matches remaining, Chelsea now sit 5th in the table with 63 points—level with Newcastle United in 4th—while Manchester City are 3rd with 64 points and Arsenal hold 2nd place with 67 points.