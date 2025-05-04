It Resembles Abduction– Obi Condemns VDM’s Arrest

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticized the arrest of social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), calling the operation disturbing and damaging to national trust.

Recall that VDM was arrested Friday by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) shortly after visiting a GTBank branch in Abuja to report suspicious withdrawals from his mother’s account.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the detention.

In a statement Sunday, Obi acknowledged the legal authority of security agencies but condemned the execution of the arrest, which he described as a forceful and opaque operation that “closely resembled an abduction.”

“This kind of conduct creates confusion between lawful enforcement and criminal behavior,” Obi warned. “It’s a dangerous precedent that threatens both security and public confidence.”

He pointed to past incidents where even judges were treated similarly, questioning how ordinary citizens could feel safe or respected under such conditions.

The former Anambra state governor also expressed concern over the economic fallout, noting GTBank has faced backlash over its perceived involvement.

“At a time of fragile investor confidence, such actions damage institutional credibility and our global image,” he said.

He concluded by questioning the necessity of such a public show of force: “Couldn’t Mr. Otse have been invited in a civil and legal manner? The reputational cost was avoidable.