Trump Threatens Steeper Tariffs on China Amid Escalating Trade Showdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fresh threat to China, warning that the United States could slap an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing does not reverse its newly announced 34% retaliatory duties.

The warning was made public in a direct social media post on Monday, April 7, 2025, further intensifying tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump gave China a 24-hour ultimatum to roll back its tariff hike. In his post, he declared that if China does not withdraw the 34% increase “by tomorrow, April 8,” the U.S. will implement an additional 50% tariff effective April 9. If this threat is carried out, it would bring the total tariff burden on Chinese imports to 104%, including a 34% duty announced earlier this month and an existing 20% levy linked to fentanyl trafficking.

The U.S. administration says the move is a response to China’s decades of unfair trade practices. A senior White House official said the tariffs are part of a broader strategy to hold Beijing accountable, protect American businesses, and recalibrate long-standing trade imbalances.

Trump has consistently pointed fingers at China for exploiting the U.S. through what he calls “manipulative trade tactics.” In another post, he labeled China as “the biggest abuser” of U.S. trade policy, criticizing previous administrations for failing to act decisively. He argued that his administration’s aggressive tariff regime brought billions in revenue from trading partners without fueling domestic inflation.

The trade war, which had seen some de-escalation in past years, reignited in February 2025 when Trump’s administration announced a new round of 10% tariffs, followed by another round in March. The latest 34% tariff imposed by China in retaliation triggered this latest U.S. counter-threat. Beijing also suspended imports of U.S. agricultural goods and rare earth materials – essential to several American industries – signaling its readiness for a prolonged standoff.

Chinese state media has condemned the U.S. measures, describing them as “economic bullying,” while urging a return to mutual dialogue. Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated its willingness to resolve issues through “equal-footed consultation,” but not under pressure.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged trading partners to avoid retaliatory measures, warning that further escalation could severely damage the global economy. However, investors are already reacting to the uncertainty. Global stock markets took a hit, with major U.S. indices falling sharply for a second straight day as fears of a drawn-out trade war rattled investor confidence.

Analysts warn that a prolonged trade war could have ripple effects on global supply chains, financial markets, and inflationary trends. Several countries are now reassessing their trade relationships, trying to navigate the increasingly volatile U.S.-China economic landscape.

With both sides showing no sign of backing down, the world watches closely as this high-stakes economic showdown unfolds. Whether diplomacy will prevail or further tariffs will deepen the standoff remains to be seen.