Bandits Attack Zamfara Village to Avenge Warlord’s Death

Bandits attacked Keta village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday in what appears to be a revenge mission for the killing of a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Yellow (also known as Dan Isuhu), two weeks ago.

According to residents, the attackers killed one person, burned 11 vehicles, and looted several shops during the raid. Locals believe the attackers were loyal to Yellow’s elder brother, Adamu Aliero, a known warlord in the region.

Kachalla Yellow had been linked to numerous deadly attacks in Zamfara and along the Funtua-Gusau highway. He was reportedly killed in a gunfight involving the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (Askarawa) and the police at Keta ward.

There are conflicting reports about how he died. Some say he was taken out by a rival faction loyal to another bandit leader, Dogo Gide, while others insist he was killed during a military operation.

A resident of Danjibga, a nearby town, said Yellow died while trying to ambush security forces responding to calls for help from Keta. “He and his men were waiting for the guards, but they were met by a heavily armed team. A fierce battle broke out, and Yellow was killed along with several gang members,” he said.

He also mentioned that after Yellow’s death, fleeing bandits attacked Danjibga, killing eight people including his brother and robbing traders at the local market.

Despite the violence, many residents celebrated Yellow’s death, calling him a ruthless criminal responsible for countless kidnappings and killings in Tsafe, Gusau, Dansadau, and Funtua.

Zamfara State Police spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed that Kachalla Yellow was killed during a joint security operation to repel the attack on Keta.