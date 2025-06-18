PHOTOS: Tinubu Visits Injured Victims of Benue Massacre

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday visited victims of Saturday’s deadly attack in Yelewata, Guma LGA, Benue State, where over 100 people were killed and many injured.

Touching down at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Makurdi around 12:58 p.m., Tinubu headed to the Benue State Teaching Hospital, accompanied by Governor Hyacinth Alia and top officials, to meet with survivors receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the president is also scheduled to meet with stakeholders at the Government House banquet hall in Makurdi.