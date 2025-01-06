Trudeau to Resign After 9 Years as Canada’s Prime Minister, Sources Say

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in office for nine years, may announce his resignation this week.

This comes just weeks before Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.

The Globe and Mail first reported the news, citing anonymous sources within the Canadian Liberal Party. According to the report, Trudeau may announce his decision before the party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

Trudeau, 53, reportedly wants to make the announcement himself to avoid the impression of being forced out by his party’s lawmakers, many of whom have publicly and privately called for his resignation.

Calls for Trudeau’s resignation intensified in December 2024 after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland publicly announced her resignation on X (formerly called Twitter) in a letter criticizing the prime minister’s“political gimmicks.”

Experts suggest that Trudeau’s departure could spark a leadership contest within the Liberal Party-led government before the end of the current term later this year.

The Canadian federal election is expected to occur by October 30, 2025.

