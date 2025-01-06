Governor Zulum Signs Borno State’s N615.857 Billion 2025 Budget into Law

Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum signed the 2025 budget of N615.857 billion into law on Monday.

The signing ceremony took place at the council chambers of the Government House in Maiduguri.

The budget was initially presented by Governor Zulum on December 9, 2024, with a proposed amount of N584.76 billion.

After thorough deliberations, the Borno State House of Assembly reviewed and approved an increased figure of N615.857 billion.

This adjustment reflects the government’s commitment to advancing the state’s recovery and development efforts across various sectors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...