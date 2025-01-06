BREAKING: ISWAP Terrorists Attack Military Base in Borno, Kill Soldiers and Destroy Equipment

Terrorists from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked a Forward Operating Base in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria, in the early hours of Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Security sources confirmed that the attack, which began around 4 a.m. and lasted for over two hours, left several soldiers dead, with many others still missing. At least seven bodies have been recovered so far.

The attackers destroyed several buildings and military vehicles during the assault on the camp at FOB Sabon Gari.

A source from the 25 Taskforce Brigade stated, “The base was attacked over the weekend with significant casualties.”

Since the death of Abubakar Shekau, the former leader of Boko Haram, ISWAP has strengthened its position in areas around Lake Chad. Many Boko Haram fighters have defected to ISWAP, bolstering its ranks.

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating terrorism in the country, despite the ongoing violence that has claimed numerous lives and displaced millions in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

