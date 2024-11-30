Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack in Yobe, Kill Notorious Commander Abu Shekau

Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack in Yobe, Kill Notorious Commander Abu Shekau
Boko Haram Terrorist

Troops from Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with local vigilantes, successfully thwarted a Boko Haram attack on Sabon Fagi community in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State on Thursday.

The attempted attack occurred around 11:00 p.m., leading to a fierce gun battle. Security forces neutralized four insurgents, including a prominent Boko Haram commander known as Abu Shekau, and recovered weapons.

The superior firepower of the troops forced the remaining attackers to flee, securing a decisive victory for the military and vigilantes.

Abu Shekau was a loyalist of the late Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau and played a significant role in the group’s activities.

As a mark of respect for the former leader, Abu Shekau had even named his son after Abubakar Shekau.

This operation underscores the effectiveness of ongoing military efforts in combating terrorism in the region.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group