Bandits Attack Dayau Village in Zamfara, Residents Flee Amid Destruction

Armed bandits have launched an attack on Dayau village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, causing widespread panic and destruction on Friday.

Residents report that the attackers are burning shops, looting food supplies, and inflicting terror on the community.

Early accounts indicate casualties, though the exact numbers remain unconfirmed.

Dayau village, previously targeted by banditry, is now facing one of its most severe attacks. Many residents have fled into nearby bushes to escape the violence.

Security forces have been deployed to the area to confront the attackers and restore order.

