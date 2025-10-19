spot_img
October 19, 2025

Troops Recover N4.77mn and Items After Clash with Boko Haram on Maiduguri–Damboa Road

By: Hassan Haruna

Troops Recover N4.77 Million and Items After Clash with Boko Haram on Maiduguri–Damboa Road
Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have recovered N4.77 million, bicycles, mobile phones, and other items after a clash with suspected Boko Haram terrorists along the Maiduguri–Damboa Road in Borno State.
According to security sources, the incident happened on Saturday October 18, 2025, when soldiers from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Molai spotted two terrorists riding bicycles near Masta Fanameri during a routine patrol.
The terrorists ran into the nearby bush after seeing the approaching troops, leaving behind their belongings.
Items recovered included two bicycles, six small lamps, two solar power units, six new Tecno phones with chargers (without SIM cards), bags of garri, and N4,770,000 in cash.
After the recovery, troops searched the area and pursued the fleeing insurgents but did not make further contact.
Operation Hadin Kai troops, working with other security agencies, continue to carry out offensive operations under Operation Desert Sanity IV to block terrorist movements and protect key routes in the North East.
