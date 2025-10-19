spot_img
October 19, 2025

The Kingdom That Chose Happiness

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

They say there’s a place on Earth where wealth is measured not in dollars, but in daylight — where silence is currency and contentment, a national asset. A country with no traffic lights, yet no chaos. A kingdom that politely refused to join the global race to nowhere — and somehow, got ahead.

 

Hidden high in the folds of the Himalayas, Bhutan stands like a riddle the modern world cannot solve. While others count Gross Domestic Product, Bhutan measures Gross National Happiness — a concept that once sounded poetic, but today reads like prophecy.

 

In an era where nations trade peace for progress, Bhutan chose the opposite. It built its economy around well-being. It turned forests into sacred trusts, not real estate. Over 70% of its land remains under forest cover — protected by law. The result? Bhutan is the only carbon-negative country on Earth. Yes, while we debate climate policies, this tiny kingdom quietly cleans more air than it consumes.

 

You’d think such restraint would leave them poor. Yet, the people of Bhutan enjoy free education, free healthcare, and one of Asia’s lowest crime rates. No billionaires. No beggars. Just a balance — fragile, but fiercely protected.

 

I remember seeing a video once — Thimphu, the capital. No traffic lights. Just white-gloved policemen directing cars with the grace of a ballet. Drivers waited. No horns. No rage. Only rhythm. Try imagining that in Lagos, or Delhi, or New York. You can’t — because we’ve traded patience for progress and called it development.

 

Television arrived in Bhutan only in 1999. Internet, cautiously. The late king once said, “We must progress, but on our own terms.” And they have. While nations drown in the noise of consumption, Bhutan moves like a monk — deliberate, unhurried, content.

 

But don’t mistake simplicity for stagnation. Bhutan isn’t stuck in the past. It’s a constitutional monarchy with a functioning democracy, sustained by hydropower exports and carefully managed tourism. Every visitor pays a “happiness tax” — not as punishment, but as preservation.

 

Even their mountains are sacred. The highest peaks remain unclimbed — not because they can’t be conquered, but because they’re too holy to disturb. Imagine a people who believe some heights are not meant for human feet.

 

The irony? While the world chases the illusion of endless growth, Bhutan reminds us that progress without peace is poverty in disguise.

 

So the next time you scroll through a hundred smiling faces online, ask yourself:

Are we truly happy — or merely distracted?

 

In a world where every nation fights for GDP, Bhutan fights for GNH. And maybe, just maybe, that’s the quiet revolution we all need.

 

Because at the end of it all, the thunder dragon’s roar isn’t loud — it’s peaceful.

And it whispers the only question that really matters:

 

> If happiness isn’t the goal, then what is?

 

 

Linus Anagboso

 

Digital solution Consultant. Columnist

& Community Advocate.

Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth.
Latest News

