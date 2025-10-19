spot_img
October 19, 2025

English and Mathematics Still Mandatory for All Oâ€™Level Students â€” FG Clarifies New Admission Rules

News
â€” By: Hassan Haruna

â€”

FG Vows to Settle ASUU Dispute, Warns Against Academic Disruption
Education Minister, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa
The Federal Ministry of Education has explained that English Language and Mathematics remain compulsory subjects for all students to register and sit for in their Oâ€™Level examinations.
This clarification follows the recent update to admission requirements for tertiary institutions across Nigeria.
According to the Ministry, the new policy does not exempt any student from taking English and Mathematics but instead introduces a more flexible and inclusive admission system.
The goal is to make it easier for capable students to gain university admission, even if they have deficiencies in subjects unrelated to their chosen field of study.
The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the reform aims to promote fairness, inclusiveness, and flexibility in tertiary admissions nationwide.
Â He explained that the new approach ensures that qualified candidates are not denied access to higher education because of weak grades in subjects not required for their desired courses.
The government said the change is part of efforts to modernize Nigeriaâ€™s education system and align it with global best practices.
The new framework allows universities and other tertiary institutions to admit students into specific programs even if they do not have credit passes in both English and Mathematics though students must still take both subjects during their Oâ€™Level exams.
This reform supports the Federal Governmentâ€™s commitment to equitable access and human capital development. It broadens learning opportunities, values different intellectual strengths among students, and removes unnecessary barriers to education without lowering standards.
The Ministry emphasized that English Language and Mathematics remain essential for communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning.
Â The update only affects admission requirements for some programs not the obligation to study or sit for the two subjects.
The Ministry also reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining high educational standards while ensuring fairness and inclusion.
Â It will continue to work with examination councils and tertiary institutions to implement the new policy smoothly.
Students, parents, and other stakeholders were urged to depend only on official channels and verified social media pages of the Federal Ministry of Education for accurate information about educational reforms and announcements.
The statement concluded that the Ministry remains committed to building a credible, inclusive, and globally competitive education system based on integrity, excellence, and equal opportunity for all learners.
Intelligence Before Action: Lessons for Nigeriaâ€™s Presidency
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
x