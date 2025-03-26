Trent Alexander-Arnold Nears Real Madrid Move with Five-Year Deal in Final Stages

Liverpool’s star right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is on the verge of sealing a five-year contract with Real Madrid, with negotiations in their final phase.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the English full-back will leave his boyhood club as a free agent. Real Madrid had previously offered £20 million for his services during the January transfer window, but Liverpool swiftly rejected the bid.

Despite his market value of €75 million, the club refused to entertain any offers for their players and did not make any major signings to address gaps in their squad.

Romano further revealed that Real Madrid has been closely monitoring Trent’s situation since last year, confirming that an official contract proposal has already been sent to the player and his representatives.

“Real Madrid started tracking Trent’s situation a year ago, as first reported in March 2024. He’s been their top target. The official contract proposal has now been sent to Trent Alexander-Arnold and his camp, with discussions ongoing. All parties are confident that an agreement will be reached soon.”

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

He gained widespread recognition for his quick corner against Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final, which played a crucial role in Liverpool securing their first Champions League title in 13 years. Under Jürgen Klopp, he has been instrumental in helping the Reds claim their first-ever Premier League title in 30 years.

Since making his debut in 2016, Trent has won every major trophy with Liverpool, though only once per competition.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Alexander-Arnold has missed Liverpool’s last three matches. He has made 349 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 87 assists. He also holds the record for the most assists (64) by a defender in Premier League history.

Liverpool’s recent struggles, having blown three trophies in quick succession, may influence Trent’s decision to switch club allegiance to a rival team abroad. Within a month, Liverpool were eliminated from the EFL Cup by Plymouth, knocked out of the Champions League by PSG, and lost the FA Cup final to Newcastle—who secured their first trophy in nearly 70 years.

With uncertainty surrounding key players like Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool may prioritize retaining their stars in hopes of strengthening their squad depth ahead of the 2025/26 season.