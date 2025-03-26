Chelsea Unveils Best XI to Celebrate 120 Years of History

To mark their 120th anniversary, Chelsea Football Club has revealed its all-time best XI, as voted by fans.

Over the past week, the club opened voting on the Official Chelsea App and website, allowing Blues supporters worldwide to select their ultimate XI as part of the 120-year celebrations.

Goalkeeper

Petr Čech – The 2012 Champions League winner secured the most votes for the goalkeeper position. Čech joined Chelsea in 2004 and went on to win every domestic and European club honor, breaking Peter Bonetti’s clean sheet record along the way.

Defenders

At right-back, César Azpilicueta was the fans’ choice. He won every major trophy available, including the Champions League, two Europa Leagues, the Club World Cup, and two Premier League titles.

The center-back pairing consists of John Terry and Thiago Silva. Terry, regarded as not only Chelsea’s greatest defender but also one of the Premier League’s best, is the club’s most decorated player, with 15 major honors to his name. He also holds the record for most appearances as Chelsea captain.

Alongside him, Thiago Silva made the list. The Brazilian joined Chelsea as a free agent and, during his four-year spell, won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

At left-back, Ashley Cole was selected. The former England international joined Chelsea from Arsenal in 2006 and added another Premier League title to his collection, along with five FA Cups in Chelsea blue.

Midfielders

The midfield trio features Claude Makélélé, Frank Lampard, and N’Golo Kanté.

Makélélé was a key figure in José Mourinho’s first Chelsea era, revolutionizing the defensive midfield role. Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time top scorer, was an obvious selection, while N’Golo Kanté earned his place thanks to his relentless work rate and exceptional defensive coverage.

Forwards

The attack is led by Gianfranco Zola, Eden Hazard, and Didier Drogba—three players who played pivotal roles in Chelsea’s success. Their skill, creativity, and impact on the club made them worthy selections for the best XI.

This all-time best XI represents Chelsea’s rich history, with legends spanning different generations contributing to the club’s domestic and international triumphs.