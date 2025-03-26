Senate Drama: Oby Ezekwesili Clashes with Senator Nwebonyi Over Akpabio Petition

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. On Tuesday, a heated exchange erupted during a Senate Committee hearing on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions between Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi and former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili. The session, held on March 26, 2024, focused on a petition by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over sexual harassment allegations. Tensions flared when petitioner Zubairu Yakubu was asked to mute his microphone, prompting Ezekwesili’s intervention. Nwebonyi interjected, leading to a verbal clash where he insulted Ezekwesili, calling her “an insult to womanhood,” while she labeled him a “hooligan.” The disruption briefly halted proceedings before order was restored.

Following the altercation, Akpoti-Uduaghan apologized to Ezekwesili and praised her integrity and leadership. Ezekwesili responded, stating the importance of standing against injustice. The Senate ultimately dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition, citing ongoing court cases.

2. At least 18 people have died, and 19 others have been injured as wildfires continue to devastate southeastern South Korea, marking the deadliest wildfire disaster in the country’s history. Over 23,000 people have been evacuated, with thousands of firefighters and military personnel deployed to battle the blazes. The fires began last Friday in Sancheong County and have spread to multiple cities, destroying over 17,000 hectares of forest. Among the cultural losses is the 1,300-year-old Gounsa Temple, a national treasure from the Joseon Dynasty. A firefighting helicopter crashed in Uiseong County on Wednesday, further complicating containment efforts. Acting President Han Duck-soo called the situation “unprecedented” and stated the need for improved wildfire prevention measures. Strong winds fuel the fires, and only minimal rainfall is expected. The government has vowed to review its response and crack down on illegal burning, a major cause of wildfires.

3. On Tuesday, the sixth round of African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw key victories for Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco, while Sudan’s campaign suffered a blow. Sudan, playing home games on neutral ground due to civil war, conceded a last-minute equalizer against South Sudan, dropping to third in Group B. DR Congo now leads the group after a 2-0 win over Mauritania, followed by Senegal. Egypt retained their five-point lead in Group A with a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone, while Algeria moved three points clear in Group G after Mohamed Amoura’s hat-trick secured a 5-1 victory over Mozambique.

4. Morocco extended their dominance in Group E with a 2-0 win against Tanzania. Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying were dented after a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe, leaving them six points behind Group C leaders South Africa. Cameroon kept pace in Group D, beating Libya 3-1, with Vincent Aboubakar scoring twice. Comoros cut Ghana’s lead in Group I to three points with a 1-0 win over Chad. Only the nine group winners will qualify automatically, while the best second-placed teams will compete in playoffs for a final chance to qualify. The qualifiers continue in September and October, with African playoffs scheduled for November.

5. After months of silence, Annie Macaulay, ex-wife of music legend 2Baba Idibia, has finally addressed their divorce. Her statement follows the social media frenzy sparked by 2Baba’s now-deleted Instagram post announcing their separation and his subsequent engagement to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru. In a recent interview, Annie explained that she chose to step back, reflect, and heal privately rather than engage in public drama. She said that silence is not a sign of weakness but peace, and she is now focused on personal growth, her children’s well-being, and her future. “Not everything needs to be explained, and not every battle is meant to be fought in public,” she stated, adding that she has embraced love, pain, and growth with grace.