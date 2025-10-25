Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives Along Marabar Yakawada–Giwa Road in Kaduna State

A fatal road accident has claimed the lives of four residents of Yakawada community along the Marabar Yakawada–Giwa Road in Kaduna State.

According to reports obtained by The News Chronicle on Saturday, the accident occurred on Friday evening when two vehicles collided head-on while trying to overtake on a narrow section of the road. The impact of the crash was severe, killing all four victims instantly.

Residents of the area rushed to the scene to assist, but unfortunately, none of the victims survived. The vehicles involved were badly damaged, indicating the force of the collision.

Local authorities and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) later arrived to evacuate the bodies and clear the road to restore traffic flow.

Community members have since expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as one of the deadliest accidents in recent times along that route.

They also appealed to government and road safety agencies to intensify efforts in enforcing speed limits and ensuring proper road signage to prevent further tragedies.

An FRSC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident and urged motorists to always exercise caution, avoid dangerous overtaking, and adhere strictly to traffic regulations.

The remains of the deceased have reportedly been taken to a nearby hospital morgue, while investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.