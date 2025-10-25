spot_img
The Magic of Rekindling Her Love of Reading

Poem
— By: Ndaba Sibanda

The Coming-of-age Vision
Ndaba Sibanda

In a world weary from woes and wars, it’s a hope-giving experience

to read about one of the most historic medical advances of our time.

It’s not a parable. It’s about reading and Sheila Irvine, an avid reader

till macular degeneration robbed her of something dear: her vision.

In this radical eye plant trial, medics inserted a microchip under retinas.

Once matched with video-recording glasses, the chip was able to send

signals via the retinal and nerve cells into the brain. Effect: sight restored!

For 84% partakers, the apparatus aided them to read again. Think of Irvine

rekindling her love of reading thanks to this “revolution in artificial vision”.

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives Along Marabar Yakawada–Giwa Road in Kaduna State
Police Arrest 62 Suspects in Night Raids Across Abuja
