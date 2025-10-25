The Magic of Rekindling Her Love of Reading

In a world weary from woes and wars, it’s a hope-giving experience

to read about one of the most historic medical advances of our time.

It’s not a parable. It’s about reading and Sheila Irvine, an avid reader

till macular degeneration robbed her of something dear: her vision.

In this radical eye plant trial, medics inserted a microchip under retinas.

Once matched with video-recording glasses, the chip was able to send

signals via the retinal and nerve cells into the brain. Effect: sight restored!

For 84% partakers, the apparatus aided them to read again. Think of Irvine

rekindling her love of reading thanks to this “revolution in artificial vision”.