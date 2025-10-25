Kogi Resident Doctors Commend Governor Ododo for Approving N300,000 Allowance

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, has expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for approving a N300,000 allowance for doctors in the state.

In a letter obtained by The News Chronicle signed by the ARD President, Dr. D.S. Omeiza, and the General Secretary, Dr. Achile Okpanachi S., the association described the governor’s gesture as a “midas touch” in revitalizing the state’s health sector.

According to the doctors, the approval, which was made on September 29, 2025, and implemented in October, demonstrates Governor Ododo’s sincere commitment to improving the welfare of healthcare workers and repositioning the health sector in Kogi State.

The association noted that the allowance came at a crucial time when hospitals across the country are grappling with staff shortages caused by poor remuneration and the increasing “japa syndrome,” which has seen many healthcare professionals leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad.

“This allowance couldn’t have been implemented at a better time,” the letter stated, adding that the initiative would help attract and retain doctors in the state’s health facilities.

The ARD expressed optimism that the gesture would be sustained and further improved upon, while pledging its continued support to the state government in achieving efficient healthcare service delivery.