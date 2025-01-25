Traffic Rules: Why We Love to Bend Them (Until They Break Us)

Some years ago, I was in Changsha, China, and had an experience that really opened my eyes. I was crossing the road near my hotel the way we often do in Nigeria—ignoring the zebra crossing. A policeman stopped me, not to arrest or scold me, but to educate me on the importance of using the designated crossing. I felt embarrassed, not because of how he approached me, but because it hit me that, back home, we don’t take traffic rules seriously. That small moment taught me a big lesson: following traffic rules is ultimately for our own good.

This memory comes back to me when I think about the chaos on some of our roads. Take Mararaba in Karu Local Government, Nasarawa State, for example, particularly Aso Junction. The previous local government administration did a commendable job trying to improve things. They installed pavements and encouraged people to use the pedestrian bridge instead of crossing the road randomly. Yet, within a short time, some people broke the pavement so they could go back to crossing wherever they pleased. It’s frustrating to see how often we undermine efforts meant to protect us.

Another example is the seat belt. Something as simple as buckling up can save your life, but many people only put it on when they see a traffic officer. Some even argue with officers enforcing the rule. Why does it take the fear of fines or punishment to do what’s best for us?

I also can’t help but compare this with my time in China. They have the highest population in the world, yet their traffic flows smoothly. In busy places like Shanghai, hold-ups rarely last more than five minutes because their system is well-organized. Meanwhile, in some of our towns, you can spend hours stuck in traffic over a distance of just a kilometer. The difference boils down to better planning, discipline, and respect for the rules.

If we want to fix these problems, we need to start with education. People need to understand the importance of traffic rules, not just for avoiding punishment but for keeping themselves and others safe. Schools, community groups, and the media can play a big role in spreading this message.

At the same time, enforcement needs to be consistent. When people break the rules, there should be consequences—fair but firm. Over time, this will help build discipline on our roads.

Technology can also help. Things like synchronized traffic lights, surveillance cameras, and better road designs can go a long way in reducing congestion and improving safety. And once infrastructure like pedestrian bridges and pavements are built, we need to protect them. Communities can take responsibility by reporting vandalism and ensuring such structures are used properly.

Finally, we all have a role to play. Using the road safely isn’t just about rules; it’s about respecting others and valuing life. Simple things like waiting your turn, using the pedestrian bridge, or wearing your seat belt might seem small, but they can save lives.

The truth is, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Other countries have shown us what works. What we need is the will to make those changes here, starting with ourselves. Let’s prioritize safety and order on our roads—it’s the least we can do for one another.

