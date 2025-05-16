Close Menu
    Traditional Ruler Kidnapped in Kogi State as Armed Men Storm Palace

    Kogi state Map

    Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke in Yagba West LGA, Kogi State, was kidnapped by armed men around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

    The attackers overpowered palace guards and whisked the monarch away to an unknown location.

    The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident, and a joint task force of security agents and local vigilantes has begun a search operation.

    Yagba West Chairman, Tosin Olokun, condemned the attack, calling it a threat to peace and tradition. He urged residents to remain calm, report suspicious activity, and avoid retaliation.

    Efforts are ongoing to rescue the king and restore calm to the community.

