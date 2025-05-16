Borno Governor Calls for More Medical Centres, Signs MoU for Orthopaedic Hospital

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has called on the Federal Government to establish more medical centres in the state to address health issues caused by over a decade of insurgency.

The governor made this appeal on Thursday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that officially transfers the General Hospital in Azare to the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Abuja.

Zulum had previously announced the handover during a visit by the Director of Hospital Services from the Federal Ministry of Health. He also disclosed that over N400 million was allocated for the hospital’s rehabilitation.

He commended the Federal Government for setting up the orthopaedic hospital in Borno, saying it would greatly improve access to healthcare for residents.

“Our people used to travel to Kano for orthopaedic treatment. Now, they can receive affordable and specialised care here in Borno,” Zulum said.

He stressed the need for more medical facilities in the state due to the continued effects of insurgency.

“Even though the security situation is improving, we still face many health challenges. Establishing more health centres in Borno is crucial,” he added.

The governor revealed that Borno is the only state in Nigeria without a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and shared plans to build a modern hospital that the Federal Government can eventually take over.

“Federal Medical Centres are essential, especially for a state like Borno that is recovering from insecurity. If we can get five more hospitals, we will ensure they are fully equipped and ready to operate,” he promised.

Zulum also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the creation of the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, praised Governor Zulum as “Nigeria’s most health-friendly governor” for his significant contributions to the health sector.

He revealed that the Federal Government has established 12 new tertiary health institutions in the last two years, including the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare.

“You’ve shown strong support for the health sector. This was clear when you hosted the 65th National Council on Health and matched federal doctors’ salaries with state-level increases,” Dr. Salako said