NOA Urges Remedial Actions Over UTME Errors, Applauds JAMB Transparency

In contrast with the public backlash against the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the errors observed in the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has applauded the Board for what it described as its exceptional transparency and accountability in addressing the challenges.

According to the NOA, JAMB’s open acknowledgement of its lapses was a rare and commendable act of leadership that reflects a deep sense of institutional responsibility.

The Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Thursday, signed by Paul Odenyi, the NOA Deputy Director, Media & Communication, lauded the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, for demonstrating the kind of integrity and courage that public leadership demands.

He noted that this act of forthrightness is a testament to Professor Oloyede’s values and aligns with the principles of the National Values Charter (NVC), which enjoins all public institutions to operate with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

Mallam Onilu, however, emphasized the need for JAMB to go a step further by initiating remedial measures that directly address the concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders affected by the errors.

“While recognition of mistakes is the first step, redemption and restitution are other necessary steps to be taken.

“Having decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates as a way of redeeming the errors, it is imperative that JAMB considers appropriate compensation to mitigate the stress and anxiety these candidates may have suffered,” he said.

He stressed that the NOA remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting a governance culture anchored in trust, integrity, and mutual respect between citizens and institutions.

“JAMB’s example should serve as a model for other public institutions. When institutions own their mistakes and act to correct them, they earn the respect and confidence of the people,” he stated.

Reflecting on the Citizen Codes under the National Values Charter, the DG reiterated that leadership is a collective responsibility, adding that every citizen, whether in public service or private life, must uphold the core values of integrity, accountability, and transparency.

Mallam Onilu reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to continue its advocacy for responsible leadership and value-driven citizenship.

He noted that the Agency’s campaign to entrench the ideals of the National Values Charter across all levels of society will remain a central focus, as Nigeria strives toward a more ethical, inclusive, and responsible governance culture.