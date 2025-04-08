Top Fighters Are Dodging Me -Nigerian Heavyweight Kingsley Ibeh Cries Out

Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer, Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh, is done lurking in the shadows. Now roaring from the desert heat of Phoenix, Arizona, the 31-year-old southpaw is demanding his turn under the bright lights—and a crack at boxing’s most coveted prize, the Nigerian Observer reported.

With fists like wrecking balls and a 10-fight unbeaten streak under his belt, Ibeh (15-2-1, 13 KOs) is convinced that the boxing elite are ducking him, not for lack of skill, but out of pure, unfiltered fear.

“I think they’re scared of me,” Ibeh declared boldly. “When I was underrated, my phone rang more. Now that I’m winning and dangerous, nobody wants to risk it. But I want the challenge. I want my shot—my seat at the table—because becoming a world champion has always been my dream.”

Once a hidden gem in the heavyweight division, Ibeh has slowly but surely been turning heads and rattling cages. With four years of undefeated action and 13 knockouts on his resume, he’s earned a reputation as a sleeping giant—and now, he’s wide awake.

Built Like a Tank, Moves Like a Cat

Standing at a towering 6’4” and weighing in at a muscle-bound 285 pounds, Ibeh is no ordinary fighter. A former college and pro football standout, his rare blend of brute strength and nimble footwork makes him a puzzle few are willing to solve in the ring.

Some fighters talk tough. Ibeh, however, talks with targets.

“I’d love a fight with Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller. I’ve also been chasing a rematch with Guido Vianello—I believe I won our first fight, even though it was ruled a draw. And I’d smash Richard Torrez in five rounds. Usyk is obviously number one, but I’m ready for any of them. We even got a call about fighting Fabio Wardley, but it didn’t happen. Joseph Parker is someone I admire—I’d love to face him, too.”

In a sport where silence is rarely golden, Ibeh’s voice is echoing louder than ever.

A Lion on the Rise

His brand manager and media strategist, Maca—popularly known as “Maca Magic”—says the tides are finally turning in Ibeh’s favor.

“There’s a real hesitance to face a southpaw this size,” Maca said. “But things are changing. Since COVID, boxing has shifted—social media has become just as important as rankings. The fans want excitement, especially in the heavyweight division. We’re building Kingsley’s brand brick by brick. He won’t be avoided much longer. He’s going to be a star.”

Indeed, in today’s boxing world, buzz and bravado go hand in hand with belts. And Kingsley Ibeh is bringing both in abundance.

From Helmet to Gloves

Before he was throwing jabs, Ibeh was taking hits on the gridiron. With stints at Washburn University and the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders, the Nigerian powerhouse has always thrived in collision sports.

“Being this big is a blessing and a curse,” Ibeh admitted. “I’ve always been naturally strong—I don’t even use supplements. Football gave me toughness. Linemen take hits on every play, and I bring that mindset to boxing. I actually like getting hit. My movement, my footwork—that all comes from football drills. I still use those in training.”

That toughness, paired with an iron will and concrete fists, has transformed Ibeh from a footballer into one of the most feared men in boxing’s heavyweight landscape.