Police Arrest 2 over Murder of Anambra Octogenarian, Hunt Ongoing for 2 Others

The Anambra Police Command on Tuesday revealed that it has taken into custody one Chidiebere Igboanugo and Emmanuel Ibeabuchi, from Umunwaji Ogboro, Ihiala in Ihiala Council Area of the state, over the murder of an 80-year-old woman.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement today in Awka. In it, he said the suspects were being held at the Ihiala Divisional Police Station.

It was gathered that the victim, late Mrs Theresa Igbojonu of the same village, was tied on both legs and her mouth covered before her murder.

Ikenga said a black CG motorcycle allegedly stolen from the deceased has been recovered.

He said an investigation of the incident has been ongoing since the complaint was received on 2nd April 2025.

Ikenga revealed that a Joint Security Team during a patrol in Ihiala had earlier arrested Chidiebere Igboanugo on 5th April 2025, when the deceased’s son sighted the stolen motorcycle being driven by the suspect along Ezego junction in Ihiala.

“Upon interrogation of Chidiebere, the Security Operatives acted swiftly yesterday and arrested Emmanuel Ibeabuchi, whom Chidiebere mentioned as part of the gang that committed the crime.

“Further information revealed that two other suspects known as Alla and Emeka, currently at large, are part of their gang members,” Ikenga said.

The Anambra PPRO noted that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orrutugu, has directed the immediate transfer of the Case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation.

He said the CP further urged the Operatives to intensify efforts to arrest the suspects on the run.

He said the suspects would be charged in court after the investigations.