Top Army Officers Meet in Maiduguri to Tackle Rising Insecurity

Senior military leaders, including several Major Generals, gathered in Maiduguri for the 2025 First Bi Annual Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference, led by Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.

The meeting comes as Boko Haram and ISWAP attacks increase again in the North East.

The conference took place on Thursday at Maimalari Cantonment and included the unveiling of new “Vanquish Armoured Tankers,” which have features like night vision and 360-degree protection.

These were officially handed over to Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, who leads Operation Hadin Kai.

General Oluyede stressed the need for better planning and stronger cooperation between security agencies. He urged officers to stay committed, even after recent losses in the fight against insurgents.

He assured Nigerians that the military is dedicated to restoring peace and supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The three day event is focused on boosting the army’s effectiveness and finding better ways to respond to changing security threats across Nigeria.