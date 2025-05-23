Madrid Confirms Luka Modrić’s Departure After the End of the Season

Real Madrid has confirmed the departure of Luka Modrić, one of the club’s greatest players of all time.

The club stated that his last game in their colors will be on Friday, as they prepare for the Club World Cup and a major squad overhaul.

“Real Madrid C. F. and our captain Luka Modrić have agreed to bring an end to his unforgettable time as a player at our club following the Club World Cup, which the team is preparing to play starting 18 June in the United States.”

Los Blancos thanked the Croatia captain for his selfless service since his arrival from Tottenham in 2012.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its immense gratitude and appreciation for a player who has become a true legend, both of our club and of world football.”

In his 13 seasons with Madrid, he has won 28 titles: 6 European Cups, 6 Club World Cups, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 2 Copas del Rey, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

He becomes one of only five players in football history to have won 6 European Cups and is also the player with the highest number of trophies in Real Madrid’s 123-year history. Modrić has made 590 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals.

On an individual level, Modrić won the Ballon d’Or and was named FIFA The Best Men’s Player and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year in 2018.