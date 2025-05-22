Starlink Unable to Accept New Users in Nairobi Six Months After Capacity Hit

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by SpaceX, has stopped taking new customers in Nairobi since November 2024 when demand surpassed what its network can handle.

Six months later, this limitation remains in place, leaving many who bought the Starlink hardware unable to access the internet service.

This problem has raised questions about whether satellite internet can meet the growing needs of busy city areas like Nairobi.

Starlink promised fast and dependable internet, but the current situation shows the limits of satellite networks in places with rapidly rising demand.

Customers who tried to sign up after November last year have been told to wait because the network in Nairobi is full.

The issue extends beyond the city to nearby counties such as Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Murang’a, where users also report difficulties activating their Starlink kits due to the same capacity problems.

Although Starlink set up a ground station in Nairobi early this year to improve service quality, the congestion problem has not improved.

Even with over 7,000 satellites in orbit as of March 2025, the demand in Kenya is growing faster than Starlink’s ability to serve it.

Some users expressed frustration because they have equipment ready but cannot connect to the network.

The company does not maintain a local office in Kenya, meaning customer support is only available online, which leaves many users without clear updates or solutions when facing activation delays.

Local stores that sell Starlink kits are also noticing a drop in sales.

Major retailers like Carrefour have reduced their stock or stopped selling the kits altogether.

At the same time, some shops have started promoting alternatives like Safaricom’s 5G routers, which appeal to similar customers looking for fast internet.

Regulations in Kenya might also affect Starlink’s future.

The government plans to increase satellite internet licensing fees significantly and add a turnover levy, which could make it harder for satellite providers to operate profitably.

Data from internet testing firms shows that users in countries like Botswana and Rwanda enjoy faster median download speeds compared to Kenya, where Starlink still outperforms many local fiber providers but falls behind regional leaders.

Starlink’s service costs are higher than typical fiber internet in Kenya.

The full setup and monthly fee together can be several times the price of local fiber plans, although fiber is often not available in the remote and suburban areas where Starlink aims to expand.

By the end of 2024, Starlink had nearly 20,000 users in Kenya, making it one of the largest internet providers in the country.

But with the current signup freeze, further growth may slow, especially in cities where demand is highest.

Many potential customers remain unable to use the service, holding equipment but still waiting for access.