Top 7 Nollywood Films to Watch This October

As we go further into the final quarter of 2025, Nollywood is intentional in keeping its movie fans entertained with thrilling blockbusters; some are already streaming on Netflix and Prime, while others are debuting in cinemas this October.

Below is a descriptive guide to seven films that deserve your attention this month.

1. The Wildflower (YouTube)

Director: Biodun Stephen

Runtime: 1h 47m

Genre: Drama

Biodun Stephen’s The Wildflower is set quietly within a single compound. The film follows three women; Rolake (Damilare Kuku), Mama Adaolisa (Toyin Abraham), and Adaolisa (Sandra Okunzuwa) whose separate struggles against harassment and domestic violence collide after one act of defiance.

The Wildflower is now available to stream on YouTube.

2. Thin Line (Netflix)

Genre: Thriller / Drama

Thin Line tells the story of Pastor Raymond (Uzor Arukwe), a man whose perfect image shatters when a blackmail scheme involving a sex worker, Annie (Uche Montana), spirals into tragedy. Annie turns up dead and Raymond is left to prove his innocence and face public judgement.

It also features Mercy Aigbe and Olu “Deno” Adebamowo. It’s one of the month’s most talked-about Netflix releases.

3. Everybody Loves Jenifa (Prime Video)

Directors: Funke Akindele, Tunde Olaoye

Genre: Comedy / Drama

Funke Akindele returns as the beloved Jenifa in a film, who is now a successful philanthropist, however Jenifa faces rivalry from a glamorous new neighbour, Lobster (Stan Nze) who is married to a familiar past figure (Nancy Isime).

With an ensemble cast including Stan Nze, Falz, Layi Wasabi, Jackie Appiah, Bisola Aiyeola, and Patience Ozokwor amongst others, Everybody Loves Jenifa is sure to keep you glued to your TV.

The film’s massive box-office success of ₦1 billion in under three weeks cements its place as a major 2024 breakthrough in cinema.

4. The Waiter (Netflix)

Genre: Action-Comedy

Ayo Makun leads this high-energy satire that unfolds in the lavish Crystal Hotel, where a terrorist group interrupts a government event. As Akpos, he becomes an unlikely hero in the midst of the chaos.

5. Farmer’s Bride (Netflix, October 17)

Writer: Jack’enneth Opukeme

Genre: Historical Romance / Drama

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride is a tale of forbidden love and betrayal. Odun (Femi Branch), a wealthy but lonely farmer, marries young Funmi (Gbugbemi Ejeye), whose heart belongs elsewhere. Her secret affair with Odun’s nephew, Femi, leads to devastating consequences that ripple through the family.

Supported by strong performances from Mercy Aigbe, Tobi Bakre, and Wumi Toriola, the film stands out for its rich period detail and haunting cinematography. Farmer’s Bride begins streaming on Netflix on October 17.

6. Tare (In Cinemas October 24; Netflix release pending)

Genre: Family / Drama

Tare tells the story of complexities of family, loyalty, and forgiveness. When long-buried betrayals resurface, a household once bound by love is torn apart.

The film stars Toyin Abraham, Jide Kene Achufusi, Nosa Rex, and Ibinabo Fiberesima.

7. Son of the Soil (In Cinemas October 31)

Genre: Action / Crime Thriller

Closing the month is Son of the Soil, an action-packed drama set against Nigeria’s criminal underworld. Razaaq Adoti plays Zion Ladejo, a former Special Ops soldier who returns home to avenge his sister’s death and dismantle the syndicate responsible.

It features Ireti Doyle, Patience Ozokwor, Damilola Ogunsi, and Sharon Rotimi.