Averting another ‘Gen-Z’ protest in Nigeria

Who are the Gen-Z? An online source said “Gen Z (Generation Z), also called zoomers, are the demographic cohort born roughly between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, generally from 1997 to 2012. They are known as the first generation of true “digital natives,” having grown up with the internet and smartphones from a very young age. This generation is also noted for its diversity, its pragmatic approach to finances, concern for social and environmental issues, and a focus on work-life balance.”

They are preceded by the Millennials which another online source says are also known as Generation Y. They are a demographic cohort generally defined as those born between 1981 and 1996. They are the generation that came of age during the new millennium and are characterised by being “digital immigrants” who are comfortable with technology and value immediacy and efficiency.

Gen-Z are succeeded by Generation Alpha or Gen-A. Generation Alpha are people born from roughly 2010 to 2024. They are characterised as the world’s first generation fully born into the 21st century and the first to grow up with ubiquitous technology and global digital connectivity. As digital natives, Gen. Alpha experiences and learns through technology and are defined by their diversity, global outlook, and early exposure to issues like climate change. Interestingly, Gen-Z are trending globally for their recent protests.

In an article titled “What to Know About the ‘Gen Z’ Protests Roiling Countries Across the Globe” published in Time Magazine of October 2, 2025, an editorial fellow with the media group, Connor Greene wrote that “Young people are taking to the streets en masse in cities around the world in an effort to fight against perceived government corruption, staging contentious protests that have sparked violent clashes with authorities and, at times, turned deadly.

Spanning countries in Africa, Asia, and South America in recent weeks, the so-called “Gen Z” protests have been motivated by a variety of grievances directed at government leadership, from severe shortages of water and power in Madagascar to limited access to education and healthcare in Morocco to corruption scandals in Nepal and Peru. Within the past month, the demonstrations have toppled one country’s government and contributed to the dissolution of another, as well as resulting in hundreds of arrests and injuries and dozens of deaths.”

He said further that “Similar demonstrations have taken place in Kenya, Indonesia, and the Philippines in recent months, underlining a new generation of young adults’ growing influence in public life around the world.” Cable News Network, better known as CNN of October 4, 2025 says “From Kathmandu to Lima, youth-led uprisings are driving thousands from their screens to the streets, demanding accountability, change and, in some cases, toppling governments. These Gen-Z protesters come from disparate backgrounds and have different demands. But the throughline is clear: Growing inequality and marginalization is destroying young people’s hopes for the future – and the only way forward is to confront a broken social contract head on.”

The 2025 Gen-Z protests across the world is reminiscent of the Arab Spring of 2011 where the death through self-immolation of a vegetable seller in Tunisia, Mohamed Bouazizi on January 4, 2011, sparked off protests against the cost of living and the country’s authoritarian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. His 23-year-rule ended 10 days later when he fled to Saudi Arabia, becoming the first leader of an Arab nation to be pushed out by popular protests.

According to a chronicle done by Al Jazeera news network of December 17, 2020, similar protests in Egypt between January 25 and February 11 led to the end of the 30-year reign of President Hosni Mubarak. In Libya, an uprising led to the capture and murder of President Muammer Gaddafi on October 20, 2011, after 32 years in power. In Yemen, violent protests led to change of power as Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had ruled Yemen for 33 years, handed power to his deputy Abdrabuh Mansur Hadi on February 27, 2012, after a year of protests. Peaceful protests started by teenagers on March 6, 2011 led to violent repression by President Bashar al-Assad. The revolt led to years of civil war which eventually led to the ouster of al-Assad on December 8, 2024.

Nigeria has had her fair share of protests with the most violent one in recent past being the October 2020 #EndSARS protests which led to wanton destruction of properties and deaths. The uprising which initially took off on social media, especially on Twitter led to massive street protests in many states in Nigeria. They were led by Nigerian youths who demanded a definitive end to atrocities of the Nigeria Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad.; the disbandment of SARS, release of all arrested protesters, compensation for the victims of police brutality, accountability in police operations and punishment for erring SARS officers alongside psychological and medical evaluation for all the SARS operatives. Amnesty International of October 21, 2020 said at least 56 people died across the country during the protest which began on October 8, 2020, There was also #EndBadGovernance protest in August 2024.

The resurgence of the culture of protests especially by Gen-Z should be concerning to Nigerian authorities. This country has an estimated 60 per cent youth population with many of them tech savvy. While it is true that President Bola Tinubu has established a full-fledged Youth Development Ministry, coupled with the existence of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, these measures are not enough to placate the restive youths who still feel short-changed and excluded in the decision-making process of the country. In a smart move, President Tinubu brought back the student loan scheme where he said in his 65th Independence Anniversary broadcast that “Approximately 510,000 students across 36 states and the FCT have benefited from this initiative, covering 228 higher institutions. As of September 10, the total loan disbursed was N99.5 billion, while the upkeep allowance stood at N44.7 billion.”

Under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the age qualification for electoral contest as president was reduced from 40 t0 35 and that of House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly were reduced from 30 to 25 in what was widely known as Not-Too-Young –To-Run Act.

On the flip side however, while many youths seek to contest elections, the highly monetised electoral process prevent them from emerging as candidates or winning at the general elections. I am of the considered view that more youths need to be involved in the decision making process and given leadership role. Government at all levels needs to create the enabling environment for Nigerian youths to get jobs or be self-employed. This is why government needs to double down on insecurity, corruption and the rising cost of living. Should these continue to fester, no matter the kind gestures government may extend to Nigerian youths, it will not be enough. Youths wants equity, justice and fairness. Will they get it?

I.G:@jideojong