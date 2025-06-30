Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    TomTom to Cut 300 Jobs Amid AI Shift and Financial Challenges

    0
    By on Business, World News
    TomTom to Cut 300 Jobs Amid AI Shift and Financial Challenges

    Dutch navigation company TomTom announced on Monday that it will lay off 300 employees approximately 10% of its global workforce as part of a strategic reorganization focused on integrating artificial intelligence.

    The affected roles span the application layer, sales, and support functions.

    Once a pioneer in digital car navigation, TomTom has faced declining demand as users shift to smartphone-based navigation. The company currently employs around 3,600 people worldwide.

    TomTom expects its 2025 revenue to fall to between €505 million and €565 million, down from €574 million in 2024. CEO Harold Goddijn cited trade uncertainties and short-term unpredictability but expressed confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.