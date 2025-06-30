TomTom to Cut 300 Jobs Amid AI Shift and Financial Challenges

Dutch navigation company TomTom announced on Monday that it will lay off 300 employees approximately 10% of its global workforce as part of a strategic reorganization focused on integrating artificial intelligence.

The affected roles span the application layer, sales, and support functions.

Once a pioneer in digital car navigation, TomTom has faced declining demand as users shift to smartphone-based navigation. The company currently employs around 3,600 people worldwide.

TomTom expects its 2025 revenue to fall to between €505 million and €565 million, down from €574 million in 2024. CEO Harold Goddijn cited trade uncertainties and short-term unpredictability but expressed confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.