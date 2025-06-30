Asherkine, Rebecca, and the Dangers of AI

If there is one Nigerian content creator whose work I deeply admire, it is Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo, popularly known as Asherkine. At a time when people do all manner of questionable things, defaming others, spreading falsehoods—just to get likes, views, and comments in the name of “content creation,” Asherkine stands out for the way he puts genuine smiles on people’s faces.

This young man has touched countless lives in markets, on the streets, in schools, and beyond, to the point that he has become part of some people’s prayer points. I can bet there are people who, whenever they’re stepping out, silently pray to God for an encounter with Asherkine’s generosity. He doesn’t give in half measures; he transforms lives completely. Every time I watch one of his videos, I find myself wondering why this young man hasn’t yet received a national honour for his kindness, and I have vowed to make a case for him one day.

In an interview with Punch Newspaper, Asherkine revealed that in a bid to empower people, he would often go to places where there are lots of underprivileged people in order to give them hope. He said, “There are times when I go to universities, because I know how things were hard when I was a student. When I go to those schools, my aim is to find random students that are living on the bills of their parents or guardians. I try to give them experiences they wouldn’t have had on a regular day.”

Asherkine has endeared himself to a lot of Nigerians, especially women, for a specific type of content where he would take a random girl out on a life-changing experience of luxury and fun for a few days. As such, whenever you see his name trending on social media, know that it is probably due to a viral video of his philanthropic outreach. This time around, it was a young lady named Rebecca, a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), who became the latest beneficiary. She met Asherkine when he visited UNN, and he decided to take her out for a treat, a kind of one-day date that involved travelling with her to Lagos. When asked if she had a boyfriend or had ever been in a relationship, she firmly denied it—meaning, in Asherkine’s mind, the coast was clear. Additionally, she also had to get permission from her parents before she could be allowed to go on the trip with Asherkine.

They went shopping in Enugu, and when they arrived in Lagos, Rebecca realised that the Enugu shopping spree was just a teaser of the incredible experience ahead. She was introduced to a lifestyle she had never imagined and, given her background, might struggle to sustain on her own.

But trouble started for Rebecca after Asherkine posted the video online. A certain Kennedy surfaced, claiming he had been in a relationship with her for two years. Others even corroborated his story, alleging that he had been paying her school fees. Trust Nigerians and our mob mentality—nobody paused to hear Rebecca’s side of the story. She was called all sorts of unprintable names, a betrayer, a gold digger, an untrustworthy girl who denied her boyfriend for one day with Asherkine. One comment read, “Hustle o, make your babe no deny you because of Asherkine.” Kennedy even posted a picture of them together, along with a WhatsApp chat where Rebecca allegedly told him she was going to see her mother.

Little did people know that the so-called “evidence” was AI-generated and heavily edited. Even the aforementioned WhatsApp chat was fabricated. Rebecca didn’t even know Kennedy from Adam. She only managed to clarify this when the situation became overwhelming. One can only imagine how traumatising it was for her, watching what was supposed to be the best experience of her life turn into a nightmare, all thanks to fake news and a society that rarely asks questions before casting stones.

Kennedy’s AI-generated photo confirms my fears and the concerns of many about the chaos artificial intelligence can cause if left unchecked. AI was meant to complement human intelligence, but it is fast becoming a dangerous weapon in the hands of those determined to sow confusion and cause harm. Imagine the number of people who saw that fake photo and instantly believed Kennedy’s story. How do you explain to the average person, whether in a village or even a city, that a photo they see with their own eyes isn’t real?

Globally, there have been many examples of AI being used to peddle lies. Politicians’ voices have been cloned to spread fake audio clips; celebrities’ faces have been swapped into explicit videos; deepfake scams have cost companies millions of dollars. Experts warn that as AI technology gets better, it will become harder for ordinary people to tell real from fake, and our courts, media, and security agencies will be tested like never before.

If Rebecca’s parents had seen that picture, she might have received two hot slaps before she even had the chance to explain that it was AI-generated. And God help her if they don’t know what AI means or how it works, she for explain tire.

This is why, as we embrace technological advancements, we must also educate ourselves and create safeguards. Without this, AI will keep being weaponised by people like Kennedy, and innocent people like Rebecca will continue to pay the price.

The advent of AI has widened the scope of fake news. It has made lies look more believable and truth harder to defend. If we do not learn to question what we see and demand proof beyond images or screenshots, more innocent people will be destroyed by falsehoods dressed up as facts.

In this age of artificial intelligence, our best defence is digital literacy, critical thinking, and laws that punish those who use technology to destroy lives. Otherwise, Rebecca’s story will be just one of many.

Given how volatile our country is, and how fake news can spread like wildfire, we simply cannot afford to treat this threat lightly. We all remember how rumours have fuelled violence, religious crises, and even near civil war situations in the past. Imagine what will happen if AI-generated lies are added to our already fragile mix.

This is why I strongly urge the National Assembly to urgently enact clear, robust laws to regulate the misuse of artificial intelligence in Nigeria. Such laws should criminalise the creation and sharing of deepfakes, manipulated images, and other AI-generated falsehoods intended to defame, blackmail, or incite unrest. We must also empower our law enforcement agencies with the training and technology to detect AI forgeries, while ensuring that innocent citizens are protected from false accusations.

Nigeria must not wait until AI-fuelled fake news plunges us into avoidable conflict. A stitch in time will truly save nine, and, in this case, it may even save our nation.

So, before you like, share, or comment, pause and verify. In a world where AI can fake almost anything, asking questions and demanding evidence is no longer optional, it’s our only protection.

Zayd Ibn Isah can be reached at lawcadet1@gmail.com.