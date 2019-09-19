TNC inaugurates its Editorial Board

In a bid to enable The News Chronicle take a robust stand on contentious national and international issues, the management of online newspaper yesterday; (Wednesday, September 18, 2019) inaugurated its Editorial Board. In attendance at the meeting were:

Dr Sam Amadi (Chairman of the Board), former Executive Chairman/ CEO of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and currently Senior Lecturer in Law at Baze University, Abuja.

Abiodun Adeniyi, former communications consultant at the World Bank-supported Economic Reform and Governance Project (ERGP) at the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Presidency and currently Head of Department of Mass Communication at Baze University, Abuja.

Law Mefor, a forensic/ social psychologist, public policy analyst and media strategist

Ekpedeme Umoh (Secretary of the Board) and Editor of The News Chronicle.

Professor Jideofor Adibe, Publisher and Editor-in-chief of The News Chronicle

Apologies : Dr Abubakar Kari, Associate Professor, Dept of Political Science, University of Abuja.