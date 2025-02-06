TNC Daily Open: Steady Stock Gains Signal Stability, but Fed Caution Remains

This report is from today’s TNC’s Daily Open, our international markets update. TNC Daily Open keeps investors informed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are.

The stock market’s two-day winning streak might suggest economic stability at first glance. Investors are reacting predictably – rallying behind companies poised for future growth, like Palantir, while offloading underperformers like Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and AMD. Whether this optimism is justified remains debatable, but it’s certainly not uncommon.

However, Federal Reserve policymakers are raising unusually candid concerns about the economic impact of tariffs. Investors paying attention may find that the market’s calm exterior is misleading.

Key Market Insights

Fed Officials Sound Alarm on Tariffs

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee have recently highlighted the inflationary risks of U.S. tariffs, a rare move for Fed officials who typically avoid commenting on fiscal policy. Their warnings suggest tariffs could significantly influence the U.S. economy.

Stocks Maintain Upward Momentum Amid Volatility

Despite ongoing uncertainty, U.S. markets extended their gains on Wednesday:

Nasdaq Composite : +0.19%

S&P 500 : +0.39%

Dow Jones : +0.71%

A 5.2% surge in Nvidia helped offset losses from AMD and Alphabet. Meanwhile, most Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Thursday, though India’s Nifty 50 index fell 0.4% ahead of an expected central bank rate cut.

Tech & AI Developments

Google Unveils Gemini 2.0 : Google launched its latest AI model, a step toward building autonomous AI agents capable of handling complex, multi-step tasks. It joins Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic in the AI arms race.

Huawei Posts Strong Growth : The Chinese tech giant reported 2024 revenue exceeding 860 billion yuan ($118.27 billion), a 22% YoY increase—the highest since 2016. Huawei also overtook Apple in China’s smartphone market, with shipments surging 37% last year.

Earnings Highlights

Qualcomm Exceeds Expectations : The chipmaker posted an 18% YoY revenue increase to $11.67 billion, while net income grew 15% to $3.18 billion. However, its stock fell 4.6% in extended trading as investors worried about stagnant licensing revenue.

Palantir’s Surging Valuation : The software firm’s stock soared 24% after strong Q4 results, though its valuation appears to exceed market fundamentals.

Bottom Line

As the economy slows and inflation decreases, India is expected to lower benchmark rates for the first time in almost five years.

The Reserve Bank of India can lower interest rates to boost a faltering economy as inflation in India declines. When its policy meeting ends on Friday, analysts anticipate that the nation’s central bank will reduce its repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. If the RBI lowers rates, it will be the first-rate drop in over five years. To determine the course of the bank’s monetary policy, investors will also closely examine the remarks made by Sanjay Malhotra, the recently appointed governor of the RBI.

