2027: No Opposition Combined Can Unseat Tinubu, El-Rufai Inconsequential- Bwala

The Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is not jittery ahead of the 2027 presidential election as the opposition political parties in Nigeria have no direction.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News on Thursday, 6 February, Bwala who reacted to the recent outburst by the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai, emphasized that El-rufai had only won the gubernatorial election because of the the Buhari factor, adding that the former governor is inconsequential and would fail if he attempts to run for a senatorial position.

He stated in parts; “Almost every other day on twitter, he picks up one person or the other. Yesterday it was the turn of the National Security Adviser, the turn of the incumbent governor and the rest. I believe that he is still useful in the APC.

And we don’t have to be combating. But in terms of whether he can effect any change in the opposition and the rest…he does not have the capacity to make the president unsettled. No opposition, combined or in their separate bodies can make the president unsettled.”

While stating that the opposition People’s Democratic Party have outlived its usefulness, Bwala dismissed the claims that the prevailing internal crisis in the party has been orchestrated by the ruling party.

Recall that the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the presidential media aide Daniel Bwala, have been embroiled in an heated verbal exchange over claims that the former governor would not have berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he had been appointed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

The political banter begun after El-Rufai openly criticized the current state of the APC, lamenting what he described as excessive centralization of power and a deviation from the party’s founding principles.

His remarks did not sit well with Bwala, who suggested that the former governor’s outspokenness was fueled by his exclusion from Tinubu’s administration.

Bwala’s insinuation, implying that El-Rufai’s critiques were driven by personal grievances, was swiftly dismissed by the former Kaduna governor. In a sharp response, El-Rufai maintained that he has always been forthright, regardless of his position in government.

“I have always spoken my mind, whether inside or outside government. My track record in public service speaks for itself. I have never been one to shy away from the truth, and I will not start now,” El-Rufai said, reinforcing his reputation as a fearless and outspoken politician.

His remarks come at a time of internal tensions within the APC, with several party stalwarts voicing concerns about governance and policy direction. El-Rufai’s criticism of the party’s leadership has fueled speculation about his political future and potential realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, critics believe that Bwala’s response reflects an attempt to downplay El-Rufai’s influence and credibility, while others see it as part of a broader struggle for relevance within the ruling party.

As the APC navigates growing discontent within its ranks, the back-and-forth between El-Rufai and Bwala underscores the larger battle for control over the party’s narrative and future direction. Whether this will lead to deeper fractures or a reformation within the party remains to be seen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...