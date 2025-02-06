JUST IN: Decomposing Body of Anambra Lawmaker Abducted 6 Weeks Ago, Found

The lawmaker representing Onitsha North Constituency One, in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Justice Azuka, kidnapped last year by gunmen, has been found dead.

The lawmaker was kidnapped along Ugwunobamkpa road, Inland Town, Onitsha on the 24th of December, 2024, while returning home for the Christmas celebration.

Ever since, he has been in captivity.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement on Thursday, confirmed that the lifeless body of the lawmaker was today found at the Second Niger Bridge.

According to Ikenga, the body was discovered in the early hours of Thursday by a Joint Security team comprising Police and Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG Operatives on a mission to rescue him.

Ikenga, who promised to provide further details later on the development, revealed that the joint security team has taken over the scene and operation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the suspects involved.

The killing of Azuka brings to two, the number of sitting Anambra lawmakers kidnapped and murdered by gunmen.

Recall that the member that represented Aguata Constituency One, Hon Okechukwu Okoye was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, in 2022, along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

He was later found dead, beheaded, at Chisco Park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, six days after he was abducted.

