Tiwa Savage Highlights the Importance of Building Fan Relationships

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage believes there’s more to being an artist than just making music.

In a recent episode of the Shopping The Sneakers podcast, she stressed the need for artists to connect deeply with their fans.

According to Tiwa, when artists create genuine relationships with their audience, it allows fans to engage with their lives beyond the music.

She pointed out how industry icons like Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy have mastered this art, which keeps them in the spotlight.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s about your fanbase and your brand,” Tiwa said. “You have to think about your fashion and how relatable you are.

A lot of artists focus on putting out songs but forget to truly connect with their fans.”

She explained that the secret to staying relevant lies in building a loyal fanbase. “Look at Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

They’ve built strong relationships with their fans, who love not just their music but also their lifestyles. Whether they release a song or not, they’re always part of the conversation.

That’s the power of having a strong fanbase. You’re only as good as the team and support behind you.”

Tiwa’s advice is a reminder that music is more than just beats and lyrics; it’s about creating a connection that resonates far and wide.

