Cutix PLC Announces A 13% Increase In Pre-Tax Profit As Cable And Wire Sales Increases

Cutix PLC’s pre-tax earnings for the May 1 – October 31, 2024, period was N764 million, up from N673.4 million the year before.

The company’s post-tax profit increased by 13.72% to N514.1 million, representing a 13.46% rise.

Due to a strong rise in cable and wire sales, revenue increased to N7.8 billion during the reported year from N5 billion in 2023.

Furthermore, total assets increased by 11.7% annually, indicating consistent improvement in the business’s financial standing.

Key Metrics Overview

  • Revenue: ₦7.8 billion, up by 54.37% YoY
  • Cost of Sales: ₦6.4 billion, an increase of 74.30% YoY
  • Gross Profit: ₦1.3 billion, a slight growth of 0.39% YoY
  • Operating Profit: ₦605.8 million, a decline of 21.21% YoY
  • Finance Cost: ₦151.1 million, reduced by 2.85% YoY
  • Other Income: ₦309.2 million, a substantial rise of 415.52% YoY
  • Pre-Tax Profit: ₦764 million, up by 13.46% YoY
  • Post-Tax Profit: ₦514.1 million, a 13.72% increase YoY
  • Earnings Per Share: ₦7.30, down by 43.2% YoY
  • Total Assets: ₦7.5 billion, a growth of 11.7% YoY

Analysis

A glance at Cutix’s financial statements reveals that “other income” significantly contributed to the reported pre-tax profit because the company’s high sales costs lessened the impact of revenue from its primary sources.

  • With cable and wire sales accounting for 77.7% of total revenue, or N6 billion, the company reported a 54.37% year-over-year rise in revenue for the period ending October 31, 2024. Armored cable sales came in second, at 22.3%, or N1.7 billion.
  • However, Cutix’s cost of sales increased by 74.30% to N6.4 billion, of which 86.8% was made up of raw materials, lowering gross profit to N1.3 billion.
  • In spite of a 2.85% decrease in finance expenses, which came to N151.1 million, mainly due to interest accruing on term loans, commercial papers, and overdrafts, operating earnings fell by 21.21%.
  • Positively, the company’s “other income” increased by an astounding 415.52% year over year, mostly from the selling of scrap.
  • Consequently, the company’s outstanding scrap sales helped it generate a pre-tax profit of N764 million despite growing sales costs.
  • While pre-tax profit increased by 13.72%, earnings per share decreased from N12.84 to N7.30.

Assets and liabilities:

Between October 31, 2023, and October 31, 2024, growth in inventory and a minor increase in non-current assets propelled Cutix PLC’s total assets from N6.76 billion to N7.55 billion.

  • Raw materials, or N1.1 billion, made up 28.5% of stocks, while finished items made up 50%, or N2.1 billion.
  • Plant, machinery, and equipment made up more than half of this category, and property, plant, and equipment accounted for the greatest portion of non-current assets.

Non-current liabilities decreased due to the company’s reduction in long-term borrowings, but current liabilities rose due to increasing short-term borrowings and trade payables.

  • Commercial papers made up 49.1% of short-term borrowings, totaling N744.7 million.
  • Totaling N520 million, Accruals represented a large component of trade payables, which amounted to N1.1 billion.
Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group