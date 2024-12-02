I’m Not Davido’s Nanny or Personal Assistant– Ubi Franklin

Music executive Ubi Franklin has put to rest rumors about his professional relationship with Nigerian superstar Davido.

Addressing speculations on social media, Ubi clarified that he is not the singer’s personal assistant or nanny, but a skilled business administrator managing the business side of Davido’s operations.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ubi explained that his role goes far beyond the misconceptions.

He highlighted his qualifications and experience, which make him an integral part of Davido’s setup.

Ubi also revealed that Davido himself calls him “#TheSolutionist,” a nickname that underscores his problem-solving abilities and the value he brings to the table.

“Let me state this clearly,” Ubi wrote. “Davido is Africa’s biggest artiste and owner of DMW. His setup and brand are things anyone would be proud to work with.

If you look closely, Davido is more influential than many governors you admire; the only thing he lacks is a government budget.”

Ubi firmly dismissed the “PA or nanny” labels as cheap taunts, emphasizing that he focuses on managing the business side of Davido’s operations.

He also defended Davido’s personal assistants, praising their professionalism and enviable lifestyle.

“Some great guys who are Davido’s PAs or assistants are doing jobs most of you could only dream of,” Ubi added.

“They wear the finest designer clothes and watches, have investments in and outside Nigeria, and have traveled the world, gaining experiences money can’t buy.”

With this clarification, Ubi leaves no doubt about his contributions to Davido’s team, highlighting the professionalism and dedication it takes to work at the top tier of the music industry.

