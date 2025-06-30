Tinubu’s Visit Sparks Peace Moves Among Benue Political Leaders

Tensions among key political figures in Benue State appear to be easing following a recent visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu visited the state to sympathize with the government and people over ongoing attacks that have led to the loss of innocent lives and left many others injured. The visit also allowed him to assess the security situation firsthand and explore possible solutions.

During a town hall meeting, President Tinubu urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to promote peace by engaging former governors and elder statesmen in dialogue. He also invited the governor for a follow-up meeting in Abuja.

Following this, photos of Governor Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, at the SGF’s residence in Abuja began circulating on social media, sparking talk of reconciliation.

An Abuja-based political analyst, James Abdullahi, commented: “The governor has shown he is willing to listen to advice.

Tinubu made a suggestion and Alia acted swiftly. It’s a sign of strong leadership, not weakness. Other leaders should seize this opportunity to support lasting peace so the people of Benue can enjoy true democratic dividends.”

Governor Alia himself shared the visit on his official Facebook page, writing:

“Today, I paid a surprise visit to Senator George Akume, SGF, at his Maitama residence in Abuja. It was a warm and insightful interaction filled with mutual respect and a shared commitment to the progress of our state and country.”

In another sign of reconciliation, photos emerged on Sunday showing the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, visiting Governor Alia at the Government House in Makurdi, alongside the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh.

This visit is particularly significant given recent tensions between the governor and the Chief Judge. Governor Alia had previously petitioned the House of Assembly over allegations of gross misconduct and ethical violations by Justice Ikpambese. The Assembly voted to remove the CJ, sparking nationwide debate about the separation of powers.

Reacting to the new wave of unity, the governor’s spokesperson, Sir Tersoo Kula, commended the leaders for putting the interests of the people first.

Posting photos of the meetings on his social media pages, Kula wrote:

“In a democracy, delivering peace, security, unity, and progress is what makes leadership effective. Benue leaders now understand that the state’s peace and progress are the most important goals right now.”

He concluded with a hopeful note: “Benue shall be great again.”