Atiku Plans to Return to School After Politics

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed his intention to return to school after retiring from active politics, highlighting his lifelong passion for education and human capital development.

He announced on Sunday in Abuja while delivering the keynote address at the Pacesetters’ Schools Class of 2025 Graduation and Prize-Giving Ceremony, where 205 students graduated.

Atiku, who is the founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), spoke about his dedication to education, which began with setting up a nursery and primary school, then expanding to secondary level, and eventually establishing a university.

“The greatest investment any government or individual can make is in education,” Atiku said, stressing its importance in national development, unity, and social stability. He noted that educated citizens are less likely to be misled by divisive influences.

He praised the founder of Pacesetters’ Schools, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon, for his commitment to quality education and encouraged him to consider expanding into university-level education. “I commend this noble cause and challenge Pacesetters to grow into a full-fledged university,” he said.

Congratulating the graduating students, Atiku expressed joy at seeing some former students from his institution among them. “Thank you for inviting me to this special occasion. It perfectly fits my lifelong passion. After retirement, I look forward to going back to school,” he added.

He also shared a personal memory from 1961, when American Peace Corps teachers came to his secondary school in Northern Nigeria after the British teachers had left. That experience, he said, greatly influenced his decision to adopt an American-style curriculum in his own schools.

In his remarks, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon emphasized the power of education to change lives, saying that Pacesetters’ Schools aim to develop independent thinkers who can create opportunities, not just seek jobs.

Several notable guests attended the ceremony, including Senator Augustine Akobundu (Abia Central), Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal (wife of the Zamfara State Governor), and former Labour Party Chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu.

One of the memorable moments of the event was the presentation of a special award to Mrs. Elizabeth Imansuangbon, the mother of the school’s chairman, in honor of her contributions to education and society.