Privileged Terrorist Obsessed With Power Neglect African Masses & Institutions

Northern Elders Forum’s Prof. Abubakar Jiddere claimed they were “shaken to the Core” after 18 people in Quan-Pan including women and children were waylaid on their way to a wedding. They were hacked, slaughtered and set ablaze in Plateau State. He said: “This premeditated atrocity is not only a crime against humanity but a stark indictment of a nation losing its grip on the most basic duty of governance, the protection of human life.”

Late Adamu Ciroma insisted in 2011 a Northerner must replace President Umaru Yar’adua, not Jonathan to avoid chaos in 2011. What you wish for may come back to haunt you. Our Northern brothers are bleeding today the way many of us bled across Nigeria without any help from those elected and paid to protect us. We remember the Governor of Plateau, a former military officer himself, asked his junior officers in power for help, but ignored. Again and again Plateau bleeds.

Many people have wondered aloud why and where was Sule’s crocodile’s cry under previous Administration, especially under IBB or Abacha that denied Abiola his mandate because of threats from Elders, they claimed. Sule said the denial of Abiola’s right to Presidency after the Election he clearly won, his Incarceration and death demand compensation. But some of us do disagree with the enormous amount demanded by Sule Lamido for his family. The money could be better used for some institutions that can benefit many of our poverty-stricken communities.

We watched in the North as hoodlums were invading Churches, slaughtering Southern minorities, before graduating to destroying Mosques and their own people for ransom. Nigeria opens the borders wide for Fulani to cross into the country because they are one people not one country. Whenever they are caught destroying families and properties, they are labeled foreign mercenaries in search of the spoils of war. Even worse, some were rehabilitated into the Army!

When General Ihejerika tried to curb the power and atrocities of Boko Haram: Buhari, a former Military President, attacked him for trying to eliminate his people as a revenge for the Civil War. Gen. Ihejirika was ordered replaced, by none other than President Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan to appease the Northern Power and Elders. We were not surprised when Boko Haram named Buhari as their preferred negotiator with the Government. In fairness, Buhari rejected the honor.

Oh the Presidency! It is the turn of Hausa since there was none since Tafawa Balewa, Yoruba never had one until Obasanjo was chosen for them as Abiola compensation, Igbo have not tasted power since 1999. Edo, Berom, Tapa, Erik, etc never even tasted Presidency. This is why an Ethnic group fights for one man to become President, knowing full well that the Fulani that ruled Nigeria most, directly and indirectly, have nothing but violence to show for the Northerners.

Africans prefer the political power of one man as long as he is from their ethnic group; rather than economic liberation and empowerment of the masses. The masses must be kept on little economic strings to make them obsequious to leaders. What have the privileged Politicians, no matter the ethnic group that sponsored, fought and voted for them, contributed to their people since Independence except being the Poverty Capital of the world?

Little minds rest on past heroes’ laurels. Instead of elevating the Talikawa, building more institutions and maintaining existing ones to raise the living standards of the poor, they want them idle and available for hire as political and religious terrorists. We wage wars along religious lines. Open your mind, there are more Christians in Iran than in Israel and there are more Muslims in Israel than Christians. Power is toxic regardless of religion, people or country.

When in dire need, most of us rely on religion for spiritual peace of mind. Christian, Muslim or Hindu cannot produce economic deliverance except for those that benefit from tithes in the name of God. On the other hand, we use religion in the name of Maitamashine, Boko Haram and Papal Edict of 1493 to capture slaves along the West African coasts for economic power!

Politicians are supposed to be only temporary custodians. They are not and must not be encouraged to be dictators for life! Even when they rename old good landmarks for appeasement. Usually named after revered people who hardly boast their own ego when alife. There are many roads you can name and rename as you wish. So you know, Harvard University was funded by an individual and friends. Afe Babalola University funded by an individual.

Other Africans at home and in Diaspora are now speaking loudly against Nigeria’s conspicuous spenders for aggrandization. They have to, since some young Nigerians flee their country to neighboring states or any country outside Africa. It is the reason more citizens of neighboring countries are crying out when they see more Nigerians than they can conveniently assimilate; as potential economic takeover threats.

It is far easier for outsiders like Fulani terrorists from any country to relocate easily within Nigeria. When people say Nigeria is too big to fail, they ask which country can absorb millions of Nigerian refugees without being overwhelmed. Many well informed people before Mandela had said what Mandela echoed. Until Nigeria gets its acts together, it will be difficult for the rest of the world to respect, take Africans at home or Blacks in Diaspora seriously. No matter their success outside Africa, we celebrate on social media.

Indeed, Nigeria remains the destination of Europeans and Asians who think it is the easiest place to make money. Asians move in because they find it convenient to establish business for enormous profit. African American activists and other Africans used to find solace in Nigeria when they wanted to make a better living than in their own countries. So where is Nigeria today as India sends its first astronaut into space?

Some individuals crave egotistic riches just to flaunt it in the community to fellow Africans. But Institutions actually last beyond the lifespan of these individuals after some of them have gone broke spending recklessly to boost their image. If they really desire fame in their lifetime and beyond more than the Egyptian Pharaohs, they have to start with tangible institutions in Africa like Awolowo and Kwame Nkrumah. Their image will never die in Africa or their communities.

Bill Gates, Mo Ibrahim and even Dangote are redirecting their fortune beyond their area of influence as Da Rocha did in Lagos, Nigeria. The African value system, like the Yoruba Value System has some exemplary lessons that precede money glorification. Our money obsession and neglect of institutions have rendered the richest Black community in the world into the poverty capital of the world.