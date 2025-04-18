Tinubu’s Reforms Unpopular, But He’s Betting On The Future- Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has warned that President Bola Tinubu will remain unpopular unless his reforms start delivering real benefits to Nigerians.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by The News Chronicle Sani lauded Tinubu for allowing dissent—even from his South West base—but stressed that goodwill won’t last without visible improvements in people’s lives.

“In Buhari’s era, Northern leaders silenced critics out of loyalty,” Sani said, recalling the backlash he faced in the Senate for raising concerns about insecurity and poverty in the North. “You were expected to keep quiet because the president was one of us.”

Sani contrasted Tinubu’s approach, saying the current president is prioritizing long-term national interest over political convenience.

“Tinubu knows these reforms are unpopular, but he’s betting on the future,” Sani noted. “It’s either you please people now, or take the hard road and hope history vindicates you.”

While acknowledging the current economic hardship, Sani urged Nigerians to be patient, hinting that Tinubu’s tough reforms could eventually pay off.